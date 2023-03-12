Arkansas Communities Hit Hard as More Retail Stores Close Their Doors: See the Updated List Here

Ash Jurberg

This week more retail chains have announced store closures. Check if you will be affected by the latest list of stores set to close in Arkansas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBYJ2_0lFscgL900
Photo byAdobe

Some people are calling it a retail apocalypse as major national retailers announce multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will be closing in 2023, with more to come.

The list now includes the following:

  • Walmart
  • Macy's
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • Gap and Banana Republic
  • JC Penney
  • Party City
  • Amazon
  • Tuesday Morning
  • Bath & Body Works
  • Big Lots!
  • Sprouts Farmers Market

Unfortunately, many of these chains are closing stores in Arkansas.

Please read below to find out which stores in Arkansas will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures.

This list has been updated with the latest developments as they come to hand.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Arkansas closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Three of these are in Arkansas.

  • North Little Rock: 4122 McCain Blvd
  • Fort Smith: 3955 Phoenix Avenue
  • Hot Springs: 1454 Higdon Ferry Rd

Tuesday Morning stores in Arkansas closing

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including two in Arkansas.

  • Jonesboro: Highland Square, 2008 S. Caraway Rd.
  • Cabot: Rockwood Plaza, 204 South Rockwood Dr., Suite E

Walmart stores closing in Arkansas

Walmart is one of the most successful businesses to originate in Arkansas, but they are also closing stores. Walmart has announced ten locations will close; unfortunately, one of these is in Arkansas.

  • 3701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville (Pick-up only concept)

There have also been store closures announced by Party City, JC Penney, Macy's, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Arkansas.

Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Arkansas.

More closures to come

There are set to be even more retail stores closing across the country, with the retailers below all set to shut locations.

Should any of these be listed in Arkansas, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry.

Please follow me so you can get all the latest updates.

Your thoughts

Do any of these store closures affect you? Do you believe the government should offer these businesses more financial support? Are you concerned about those people who will lose their jobs? Who is to blame for all these closures?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Retail# Money# Home# Work

Comments / 46

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
71K followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's Retail Landscape Shrinks Again with the Closure of Another Store

CVS is the latest store to close its doors in Missouri as issues continue to impact the retail industry. Bad news for Kansas City, Missouri residents, with the announcement that CVS will be closing a store in April.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

Discount Retailer Opens Another Door to Savings with Third Store in San Antonio

Some good retail news today, with Nordstrom Rack announcing a third store in San Antonio, will open soon. Following the recent news that retail giant Zara is opening a store at the North Star Mall, there was more good news for San Antonio shoppers today, with Nordstrom announcing they will soon open their third Nordstrom Rack store in San Antonio.

Read full story
Bloomfield, NJ

Bloomfield Welcomes Award-Winning Burger Joint With Free Food Giveaways

Award-winning burger restaurant set to open a new location in Bloomfield, New Jersey, and is celebrating the opening with giveaways and prizes. Great news for burgers lovers in Bloomfield, New Jersey, with the announcement that The Habit Burger Grill will open their newest restaurant in Bloomfield next week. It will be the chain's 15th restaurant in New Jersey.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston's Dessert Scene Just Got Sweeter With the Arrival of Two New Stores

Innovative dessert shop opening two locations in the Houston, Texas area. Great news for people in Houston with a sweet tooth with the announcement that the popular waffle and artisanal ice cream chain Dolly Llama will open two new stores in the Houston area.

Read full story
Alabama State

Alabama Braces for Economic Impact as Retail Giant Pulls the Plug on Distribution Center

Unfortunately, the issues affecting the retail industry will impact Alabama following the announcement that CVS will close a distribution center in the state. The retail industry has been hit hard recently, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 850 retail stores will close in 2023, with more to come.

Read full story
Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax County Residents Face Disappointment as Popular Store Closes Its Doors

The retail apocalypse continues in Virginia, with another major chain closing a store. Bad news for Fairfax City, Virginia residents, with the announcement that CVS will be closing a store in April.

Read full story
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee Retail Scene Takes a Hit as Another Store Closes Permanently

CVS is the latest store to close its doors in Florida as issues continue to impact the retail industry. Another day, and yet another announcement that a store is permanently closing its doors.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Woman Makes History as Longest-Serving Female Radio Host in the World

85-year-old Mary McCoy started her career as a 12-year-old in 1951. Now she has earned a Guinness World Record. Texas native Mary McCoy has led an interesting life. She grew up in Conroe, 40 miles from Houston, Texas, and spent most of her childhood in a tent without water or electricity.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Authentic Guatemalan Restaurant Expands with Two New Manhattan Locations

Pollo Campero, the Guatemalan-born fast-casual restaurant, opened its first location in Manhattan today, with another due to open next week. Great news for fans of Guatemalan food with popular fast-casual restaurant Pollo Campero continuing its expansion in New York.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Discount Retailer to Close Doors on Eight Stores in Phoenix Area: All Items on Sale

Discount retailer Tuesday Morning is closing hundreds of stores, including eight of the ten stores in the Phoenix area. The retail industry is struggling with major chains closing stores across the United States.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Rep Breaks Ranks with GOP: Endorses DeSantis Over Trump for 2024

Texas Rep. Chip Roy has given the first congressional endorsement for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for President. Will more follow?. Texas Rep. Chip Roy, a leader in the far-right Freedom Caucus, has given the first congressional endorsement to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Retail Giant Expands Presence in California with New Stores

One retail business is bucking the recent trend of stores closing by announcing an expansion and more investment in the United States, including California. I have been reporting on many retail store closures over the last month, so sharing some good news for the retail industry and shoppers in California is good.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Retail Giant's Investment in Florida Stores Shows Confidence in State's Future Growth

One retail business is bucking the recent trend of stores closing by announcing an expansion and more investment in the United States, including Florida. I have been reporting on many retail store closures over the last month, so sharing some good news for the retail industry and shoppers in Florida is good.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York Shoppers Rejoice: Retail Giant Announces Expansion Plan

Some great news with retail giant Zara set to expand its footprint in New York. I have been reporting on many retail store closures over the last month, so it is good to share some good news for the retail industry and shoppers in New York.

Read full story
Texas State

Good News: Retail Giant Set to Expand in Texas With New Stores Announced

Some good news with retail giant Zara set to expand its footprint in Texas. I have been reporting on a lot of retail store closures over the last month, so it is good to share some good news for the retail industry and for shoppers in Texas.

Read full story
6 comments
Salem, OR

So Long Salem: Popular Retailer To Close Doors After 88 Years

The retail apocalypse continues in Oregon, with a store in Salem, Oregon closing its doors after 88 years. Another day, and yet another announcement that a retail store is permanently closing its doors.

Read full story
35 comments
Staten Island, NY

Popular Retailer Announces Closure of Staten Island Store: All Items on Sale

The retail apocalypse continues in New York, with another major chain closing a store. Another day, and yet another announcement that a retail store is permanently closing its doors.

Read full story
3 comments
Orlando, FL

Retail Apocalypse Continues: Another Popular Retail Store Closes its Doors in Orlando

The retail apocalypse continues in Florida, with another major chain closing a store. This time Orlando, Florida, is impacted. Another day, and yet another announcement that a retail store is permanently closing its doors.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Popular Retailer to Close Doors on Four Houston Store, All Items on Sale

Discount retailer Tuesday Morning, a business based in Texas, is closing hundreds of stores, including four of its seven stores in Houston. The retail industry is struggling with major chains closing stores across the United States.

Read full story
26 comments
Miami, FL

DeSantis Takes No Prisoners: Miami Hotel Loses Booze License Over Drag Queen Show

The DeSantis administration is revoking the alcohol license of the Hyatt Regency in Miami after one of its facilities hosted "A Drag Queen Christmas" with minors present in the audience.

Read full story
39 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy