Arkansas Communities Hit Hard as More Retail Stores Close Their Doors: See the Updated List Here

This week more retail chains have announced store closures. Check if you will be affected by the latest list of stores set to close in Arkansas.
Some people are calling it a retail apocalypse as major national retailers announce multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will be closing in 2023, with more to come.
The list now includes the following:
- Walmart
- Macy's
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Gap and Banana Republic
- JC Penney
- Party City
- Amazon
- Tuesday Morning
- Bath & Body Works
- Big Lots!
- Sprouts Farmers Market
Unfortunately, many of these chains are closing stores in Arkansas.
Please read below to find out which stores in Arkansas will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures.
This list has been updated with the latest developments as they come to hand.
Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Arkansas closing in 2023
416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Three of these are in Arkansas.
- North Little Rock: 4122 McCain Blvd
- Fort Smith: 3955 Phoenix Avenue
- Hot Springs: 1454 Higdon Ferry Rd
Tuesday Morning stores in Arkansas closing
The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including two in Arkansas.
- Jonesboro: Highland Square, 2008 S. Caraway Rd.
- Cabot: Rockwood Plaza, 204 South Rockwood Dr., Suite E
Walmart stores closing in Arkansas
Walmart is one of the most successful businesses to originate in Arkansas, but they are also closing stores. Walmart has announced ten locations will close; unfortunately, one of these is in Arkansas.
- 3701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville (Pick-up only concept)
There have also been store closures announced by Party City, JC Penney, Macy's, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Arkansas.
Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Arkansas.
More closures to come
There are set to be even more retail stores closing across the country, with the retailers below all set to shut locations.
- Clothing company Gap has advised it would close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. So far, 276 stores have been closed, leaving up to 74 store closures still to be announced.
- Bath & Body Work has also stated that 50 of their stores will close this year, though they have yet to advise which locations they are.
- Electronics retailer Best Buy said up to 30 locations would close this year.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, the grocery retailer specializing in healthy natural and organic foods, announced eleven underperforming stores would soon close.
Should any of these be listed in Arkansas, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry.
Please follow me so you can get all the latest updates.
Your thoughts
Do any of these store closures affect you? Do you believe the government should offer these businesses more financial support? Are you concerned about those people who will lose their jobs? Who is to blame for all these closures?
Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.
Comments / 46