Missouri Hit By Wave of Store Closures: Full List of Stores Closing Their Doors

This week more retail chains have announced store closures. Check if you will be affected by the latest list of stores set to close in Missouri.
Recent news indicates this from the retail industry has been negative, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will be closing in 2023, with more to come.
The list now includes the following:
- Walmart
- Macy's
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Gap and Banana Republic
- JC Penney
- Party City
- Amazon
- Tuesday Morning
- Bath & Body Works
- Big Lots!
- Sprouts Farmers Market
Unfortunately, many of these chains are closing stores in Missouri.
Please read below to find out which stores in Missouri will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures.
This list has been updated with the latest developments as they come to hand.
Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Missouri closing in 2023
416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Nine of these are in Missouri.
- Lake St. Louis: 4 Meadows Circle Drive
- Osage Beach: 4627 Osage Beach Parkway
- St. Louis: 10770 Sunset Hills Plaza
- Independence: 19950 East Jackson Drive
- Kansas City: 8201 N.W. Roanridge Rd.
- St. Louis: The Meridian at Brentwood 8340 Eager Road
- Lee's Summit: 1648 N.W. Chipman Road
- Joplin: 409 South Geneva Avenue
- Columbia: 205 North Stadium Blvd.
Tuesday Morning stores in Missouri closing
The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including three in Missouri.
- Creve Coeur: Creve Coeur Plaza, 780 N. New Ballas Rd.
- Olivette: Olivette S/C, 9656 Olive Blvd.
- Kansas City: Stateline Station, 1130 W. 136th St.; Tiffany Springs Market Center, 8986 NW Skyview Ave.
Party City stores closing in Missouri
Party City is the largest party goods retailer in the United States, and they have announced twenty-two of its stores will close; unfortunately, three are in Missouri.
- St. Joseph: East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Ave., Ste. L12
- Belton: Belton Gateway, 541 East Markey Pkwy.
There have also been store closures announced by Walmart, JC Penney, Macy's, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Missouri.
Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Missouri.
More closures to come
There are set to be even more retail stores closing across the country, with the retailers below all set to shut locations.
- Clothing company Gap has advised it would close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. So far, 276 stores have been closed, leaving up to 74 store closures still to be announced.
- Bath & Body Work has also stated that 50 of their stores will close this year, though they have yet to advise which locations they are.
- Electronics retailer Best Buy said up to 30 locations would close this year.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, the grocery retailer specializing in healthy natural and organic foods, announced eleven underperforming stores would soon close.
Should any of these be listed in Missouri, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry.
Your thoughts
Do any of these store closures affect you? Do you believe the government should offer these businesses more financial support? Are you concerned about those people who will lose their jobs? Who is to blame for all these closures?
