Missouri Hit By Wave of Store Closures: Full List of Stores Closing Their Doors

This week more retail chains have announced store closures. Check if you will be affected by the latest list of stores set to close in Missouri.

Photo by Adobe

Recent news indicates this from the retail industry has been negative, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will be closing in 2023, with more to come.

The list now includes the following:

Walmart

Macy's

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Gap and Banana Republic

JC Penney

Party City

Amazon

Tuesday Morning

Bath & Body Works

Big Lots!

Sprouts Farmers Market

Unfortunately, many of these chains are closing stores in Missouri.

Please read below to find out which stores in Missouri will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures.

This list has been updated with the latest developments as they come to hand.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Missouri closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Nine of these are in Missouri.

Lake St. Louis: 4 Meadows Circle Drive

Osage Beach: 4627 Osage Beach Parkway

St. Louis: 10770 Sunset Hills Plaza

Independence: 19950 East Jackson Drive

Kansas City: 8201 N.W. Roanridge Rd.

St. Louis: The Meridian at Brentwood 8340 Eager Road

Lee's Summit: 1648 N.W. Chipman Road

Joplin: 409 South Geneva Avenue

Columbia: 205 North Stadium Blvd.

Tuesday Morning stores in Missouri closing

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including three in Missouri.

Creve Coeur: Creve Coeur Plaza, 780 N. New Ballas Rd.

Olivette: Olivette S/C, 9656 Olive Blvd.

Kansas City: Stateline Station, 1130 W. 136th St.; Tiffany Springs Market Center, 8986 NW Skyview Ave.

Party City stores closing in Missouri

Party City is the largest party goods retailer in the United States, and they have announced twenty-two of its stores will close; unfortunately, three are in Missouri.

St. Joseph: East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Ave., Ste. L12

Belton: Belton Gateway, 541 East Markey Pkwy.

There have also been store closures announced by Walmart, JC Penney, Macy's, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Missouri.

Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Missouri.

More closures to come

There are set to be even more retail stores closing across the country, with the retailers below all set to shut locations.

Should any of these be listed in Missouri, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry.

Please follow me so you can get all the latest updates.

Your thoughts

Do any of these store closures affect you? Do you believe the government should offer these businesses more financial support? Are you concerned about those people who will lose their jobs? Who is to blame for all these closures?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.