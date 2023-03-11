Michigan Braces for Wave of Store Closures: Full List of Stores Closing Their Doors

This week more retail chains have announced store closures. Check the latest list of stores set to close in Michigan and if you will be affected.

Recent news indicates this from the retail industry has been negative, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will be closing in 2023, with more to come.

The list now includes the following:

Walmart

Macy's

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Gap and Banana Republic

JC Penney

Party City

Amazon

Tuesday Morning

Bath & Body Works

Big Lots!

Sprouts Farmers Market

Unfortunately, many of these chains are closing stores in Michigan.

Please read below to find out which stores in Michigan will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures. This list has been updated with the latest developments.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Seventeen of these are in Michigan.

Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road

Northville: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Rd.

Auburn Hills: 4780 Baldwin Road

Ann Arbor: 3645 Washtenaw Ave.

Muskegon: 5540 Harvey St.

Brighton: 8467 W. Grand River

Lansing: 5845 W. Saginaw Highway

Walker: Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Ave. NW

Chesterfield: 50551 Waterside Drive

White Lake Township: 9050 Highland Road

Troy: 650 John R. Road

Westland: 35615 Warren Road

Okemos: 1982 West Grand River Ave.

Holland: 3050 Beeline Road, Suite 30

Saginaw: 4420 Bay Road

Flint: G-3605 Miller Road

Portage: 5930 S. Westnedge Avenue

Tuesday Morning stores in Michigan closing

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including three in Michigan.

Grand Rapids: Centerpointe Mall, 3661 28th Street SE

Portage: Southland Shopping Center, 6140 South Westnedge Ave.

Troy: Troy Commons, 905 East Big Beaver Rd.

Party City stores closing in Michigan

Party City is the largest party goods retailer in the United States, and they have announced twenty-two of its stores will close; unfortunately, four are in Michigan.

Holland: Felch Street Shopping Center, 3050 Beeline Rd., Ste. 20

Fort Gratiot: 4047 24th Ave.

Benton Harbor: Fairplain Plaza, 1040 Fairplain Dr.

Jackson: Jackson Crossing, 1510 N West Ave.

There have also been store closures announced by Walmart, JC Penney, Macy's, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Michigan.

Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Michigan.

More closures to come

There are set to be even more retail stores closing across the country, with the retailers below all set to shut locations.

Should any of these be listed in Michigan, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry.

