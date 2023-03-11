Michigan Braces for Wave of Store Closures: Full List of Stores Closing Their Doors

This week more retail chains have announced store closures. Check the latest list of stores set to close in Michigan and if you will be affected.
Recent news indicates this from the retail industry has been negative, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will be closing in 2023, with more to come.
The list now includes the following:
- Walmart
- Macy's
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Gap and Banana Republic
- JC Penney
- Party City
- Amazon
- Tuesday Morning
- Bath & Body Works
- Big Lots!
- Sprouts Farmers Market
Unfortunately, many of these chains are closing stores in Michigan.
Please read below to find out which stores in Michigan will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures. This list has been updated with the latest developments.
Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan closing in 2023
416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Seventeen of these are in Michigan.
- Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road
- Northville: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Rd.
- Auburn Hills: 4780 Baldwin Road
- Ann Arbor: 3645 Washtenaw Ave.
- Muskegon: 5540 Harvey St.
- Brighton: 8467 W. Grand River
- Lansing: 5845 W. Saginaw Highway
- Walker: Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Ave. NW
- Chesterfield: 50551 Waterside Drive
- White Lake Township: 9050 Highland Road
- Troy: 650 John R. Road
- Westland: 35615 Warren Road
- Okemos: 1982 West Grand River Ave.
- Holland: 3050 Beeline Road, Suite 30
- Saginaw: 4420 Bay Road
- Flint: G-3605 Miller Road
- Portage: 5930 S. Westnedge Avenue
Tuesday Morning stores in Michigan closing
The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including three in Michigan.
- Grand Rapids: Centerpointe Mall, 3661 28th Street SE
- Portage: Southland Shopping Center, 6140 South Westnedge Ave.
- Troy: Troy Commons, 905 East Big Beaver Rd.
Party City stores closing in Michigan
Party City is the largest party goods retailer in the United States, and they have announced twenty-two of its stores will close; unfortunately, four are in Michigan.
- Holland: Felch Street Shopping Center, 3050 Beeline Rd., Ste. 20
- Fort Gratiot: 4047 24th Ave.
- Benton Harbor: Fairplain Plaza, 1040 Fairplain Dr.
- Jackson: Jackson Crossing, 1510 N West Ave.
There have also been store closures announced by Walmart, JC Penney, Macy's, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Michigan.
Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Michigan.
More closures to come
There are set to be even more retail stores closing across the country, with the retailers below all set to shut locations.
- Clothing company Gap has advised it would close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. So far, 276 stores have been closed, leaving up to 74 store closures still to be announced.
- Bath & Body Work has also stated that 50 of their stores will close this year, though they have yet to advise which locations they are.
- Electronics retailer Best Buy said up to 30 locations would close this year.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, the grocery retailer specializing in healthy natural and organic foods, announced eleven underperforming stores would soon close.
Should any of these be listed in Michigan, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry.
