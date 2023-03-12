Joe Rogan Opens 'Anti-Woke' Comedy Club in Texas

Outspoken media personality Joe Rogan has opened an anti-woke comedy club in Austin, Texas. Tickets on opening night were being offered for $500.

Photo by WikicCommons Images

Joe Rogan often attracts controversy, so it is no surprise that he has opened an "anti-woke" comedy club in Austin, Texas.

The Comedy Mothership opened on Tuesday night, March 7, in downtown Austin to enormous interest, with opening night selling out in minutes, leading to people offering tickets for $500 on Craigslist. The club is located at the site of the historic Ritz theater on the infamous Sixth Street, which until 2021, was the site of the downtown Alamo Drafthouse.

Rogan pulls no punches with the theming of his venue. The two main rooms inside the venue are named Fat Man and Little Boy, after the nuclear bombs that destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.

Rogan performed on opening night, telling the crowd:

"I’m drunk and on mushrooms in my new club!. This is as high as I’ve ever been onstage. I need to connect with this moment … You can’t fire me from my own club!”

The theatre maintains strict security- cell phones are sealed in a pouch after entering, and customers get their faces scanned.

Rogan has wanted to open a comedy club in Austin since he moved to the city in 2020.

“I felt compelled to do it … I never wanted to own a comedy club, and I always felt like you just had to be nice to comedy club owners because you never want to be one of those people. But then when I knew I was moving here, and [Austin’s Capital City Comedy Club] was already closed. I was like, ‘Maybe I should buy a club, and start a club.’ And that became my focus.” Joe Rogan

The website does offer a warning to potential customers to ensure they are not offended by any of the performers whose material covers some taboo topics.

"Comedy is subjective, and certain comedians are not for everybody. Watching a YouTube clip or reading the headliner’s biography is a great way to get insight on the expected performance."

Comedy Mothership

320 E 6th St, Austin

