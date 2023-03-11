Explore Phoenix's Best-Kept Secrets: 5 Must-Visit Thrift Stores

If you are looking for a bargain, then you must check out these thrift stores in Phoenix, Arizona.

With the higher cost of living thanks to rising inflation, everyone could do with some bargains, so it's no surprise that thrift stores are becoming more and more popular.

With their eclectic mix of pre-loved items, thrift stores can offer hidden gems waiting to be discovered. From vintage band t-shirts to designer handbags, thrift stores offer a treasure trove of possibilities - and a fun shopping experience like no other.

Let's take a look at five thrift stores in Phoenix that are worth checking out.

1. The Bee's Knees

The Bee's Knees is the number one ranked thrift store in Phoenix, according to Yelp users.

This store is located in a unique midcentury modern building called The Hive on 16th, on the SW corner of 16th Street and Cypress. They specialize in reselling women's clothing, jewelry, and baby gifts made by local artists.

2222 N 16th St Ste 3, Phoenix

2. The Local Flea

The Local Flea allows you to peruse their stock online and buy via their website. Purchased items can be picked up at no charge from their warehouse on E Jackson, and they also deliver (for a fee) to anywhere in the United States.

Perhaps the best feature of their website is the ability to make an offer on an item if you don't agree with the price they have listed.

1415 E Jackson St, Phoenix

3. Maggies Thrift

All proceeds from Maggie’s Thrift benefit the programs of Maggie’s Place, a community of homes in Phoenix offering support and hospitality to pregnant women who are homeless or alone.

1517 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix

4. Wang's Vintage

Wang's Vintage is a vintage and retro clothing store in Phoenix offering items from the 80s and 90s. They also have a small selection of musical instruments.

3508 N 7th St, Ste 145, Phoenix

5. Poor Little Rich Girl

Founded in 2008, Poor Little Rich Girl is an upscale resale boutique specializing in labels like Gucci, Lululemon, Tom Ford, and Louis Vuitton.

1582 E Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix

What is your favorite thrift store in Phoenix? Have you been to any of these? What tips do you have for bargain hunters?

