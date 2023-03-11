Phoenix, AZ

Explore Phoenix's Best-Kept Secrets: 5 Must-Visit Thrift Stores

Ash Jurberg

If you are looking for a bargain, then you must check out these thrift stores in Phoenix, Arizona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34QGOn_0lF6zYUd00
Photo byAdobe

With the higher cost of living thanks to rising inflation, everyone could do with some bargains, so it's no surprise that thrift stores are becoming more and more popular.

With their eclectic mix of pre-loved items, thrift stores can offer hidden gems waiting to be discovered. From vintage band t-shirts to designer handbags, thrift stores offer a treasure trove of possibilities - and a fun shopping experience like no other.

Let's take a look at five thrift stores in Phoenix that are worth checking out.

1. The Bee's Knees

The Bee's Knees is the number one ranked thrift store in Phoenix, according to Yelp users.

This store is located in a unique midcentury modern building called The Hive on 16th, on the SW corner of 16th Street and Cypress. They specialize in reselling women's clothing, jewelry, and baby gifts made by local artists.

2222 N 16th St Ste 3, Phoenix

2. The Local Flea

The Local Flea allows you to peruse their stock online and buy via their website. Purchased items can be picked up at no charge from their warehouse on E Jackson, and they also deliver (for a fee) to anywhere in the United States.

Perhaps the best feature of their website is the ability to make an offer on an item if you don't agree with the price they have listed.

1415 E Jackson St, Phoenix

3. Maggies Thrift

All proceeds from Maggie’s Thrift benefit the programs of Maggie’s Place, a community of homes in Phoenix offering support and hospitality to pregnant women who are homeless or alone.

1517 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix

4. Wang's Vintage

Wang's Vintage is a vintage and retro clothing store in Phoenix offering items from the 80s and 90s. They also have a small selection of musical instruments.

3508 N 7th St, Ste 145, Phoenix

5. Poor Little Rich Girl

Founded in 2008, Poor Little Rich Girl is an upscale resale boutique specializing in labels like Gucci, Lululemon, Tom Ford, and Louis Vuitton.

1582 E Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix

Your thoughts

What is your favorite thrift store in Phoenix? Have you been to any of these? What tips do you have for bargain hunters?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so more people can join the discussion.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Retail# Money# Fashion# Lifestyle

Comments / 4

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
71K followers

More from Ash Jurberg

California State

Retail Giant Expands Presence in California with New Stores

One retail business is bucking the recent trend of stores closing by announcing an expansion and more investment in the United States, including California. I have been reporting on many retail store closures over the last month, so sharing some good news for the retail industry and shoppers in California is good.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Retail Giant's Investment in Florida Stores Shows Confidence in State's Future Growth

One retail business is bucking the recent trend of stores closing by announcing an expansion and more investment in the United States, including Florida. I have been reporting on many retail store closures over the last month, so sharing some good news for the retail industry and shoppers in Florida is good.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York Shoppers Rejoice: Retail Giant Announces Expansion Plan

Some great news with retail giant Zara set to expand its footprint in New York. I have been reporting on many retail store closures over the last month, so it is good to share some good news for the retail industry and shoppers in New York.

Read full story
Texas State

Good News: Retail Giant Set to Expand in Texas With New Stores Announced

Some good news with retail giant Zara set to expand its footprint in Texas. I have been reporting on a lot of retail store closures over the last month, so it is good to share some good news for the retail industry and for shoppers in Texas.

Read full story
1 comments
Salem, OR

So Long Salem: Popular Retailer To Close Doors After 88 Years

The retail apocalypse continues in Oregon, with a store in Salem, Oregon closing its doors after 88 years. Another day, and yet another announcement that a retail store is permanently closing its doors.

Read full story
17 comments
Staten Island, NY

Popular Retailer Announces Closure of Staten Island Store: All Items on Sale

The retail apocalypse continues in New York, with another major chain closing a store. Another day, and yet another announcement that a retail store is permanently closing its doors.

Read full story
3 comments
Orlando, FL

Retail Apocalypse Continues: Another Popular Retail Store Closes its Doors in Orlando

The retail apocalypse continues in Florida, with another major chain closing a store. This time Orlando, Florida, is impacted. Another day, and yet another announcement that a retail store is permanently closing its doors.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Popular Retailer to Close Doors on Four Houston Store, All Items on Sale

Discount retailer Tuesday Morning, a business based in Texas, is closing hundreds of stores, including four of its seven stores in Houston. The retail industry is struggling with major chains closing stores across the United States.

Read full story
15 comments
Miami, FL

DeSantis Takes No Prisoners: Miami Hotel Loses Booze License Over Drag Queen Show

The DeSantis administration is revoking the alcohol license of the Hyatt Regency in Miami after one of its facilities hosted "A Drag Queen Christmas" with minors present in the audience.

Read full story
30 comments
San Diego, CA

Popular Retailer Announces Closure of All Stores in San Diego: All Items on Sale

As the retail industry continues to struggle, one popular discount retailer is closing all its stores in San Diego, California. The retail industry is struggling with major chains closing stores across the United States.

Read full story
15 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Farewell to Fort Worth: Popular Retailer to Close Doors, All Items on Sale

Discount retailer Tuesday Morning, a business based in Texas, is closing hundreds of stores, including all locations in Fort Worth. The retail industry is struggling with major chains closing stores across the United States.

Read full story
10 comments
Texas State

Texas Braces For Another Wave of Stores Closing: Can Abbott Stop The Retail Apocalypse?

Major chains are closing retail stores across Texas, including Texan-based businesses. So who does the blame lie with?. Recent news indicates this from the retail industry has been negative, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will close in 2023, with more to come.

Read full story
148 comments
Gainesville, FL

Touchdown! Gators Fans Cheer as Football Star Announces Juice Shop in Gainesville

Gators hero Tim Tebow Opens Clean Juice Store in Gainesville, Florida. Great news for Gators fans with the announcement that Tim Tebow is set to open his second Clean Juice store.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Kentucky Braces for Another Wave of Store Closures: Full List of Stores Closing Their Doors

Today Target was the latest major chain to announce store closures across the country. Check the latest list of stores set to close in Kentucky and if you will be affected. Recent news indicates this from the retail industry has been negative, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will close in 2023, with more to come.

Read full story
20 comments
Houston, TX

The Amazing Story Behind Houston's Abandoned Palace

Do you know the story behind the abandoned palace left to ruin in Houston?. In 1999, Kwai Fun Wong, the leader of a Chinese Taoist organization, the Tien Tao Association of Houston, wanted to build a giant Taoist complex in Houston, Texas, where people could come to worship. It would also offer daycare, retail, and residential living to the 2000 members in Houston.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Abbott Slams Democrats For Snubbing Border Crisis Hearing in Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has slammed House Democrats for bailing on a Texas border crisis meeting. The House Homeland Security Committee is holding its first field hearing on the crisis at the southern border in Texas tomorrow, but according to a media report, House Democrats will not be in attendance.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

Virginia Braces for Next Wave of Store Closures as Another Retail Chain Shuts its Doors

Target has followed in the footsteps of major national retail chains such as Walmart, Macy's, and even Amazon by announcing that several of its stores will be closing soon.

Read full story
62 comments
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County Welcomes the 'Buc-Eee's of Garden Centers': A New Shopping Destination

A new shopping destination for green thumbs and garden enthusiasts has opened in Dallas County. Another retail business has made the move to North Texas, with Green Acres Nursery & Supply opening its first store in Texas last week.

Read full story
3 comments
Maryland State

Maryland Braces for Another Wave of Store Closures as Another Retail Chain Shuts its Doors

Target has followed in the footsteps of major national retail chains such as Walmart, Macy's, and even Amazon by announcing that several of its stores will be closing soon.

Read full story
52 comments
Philadelphia, PA

More Retail Industry Turmoil as Philadelphia Loses Another Major Store

Target is the latest national retailer to announce store closures, and a Philadelphia store is on the hit list. Target has followed in the footsteps of major national retail chains such as Walmart, Macy's, and JC Penney by announcing that several of its stores will be closing soon.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy