Richmond's Business Landscape Expands With Construction of Distribution Center Creating 1000 New Jobs

A new distribution center 16 miles north of Richmond, Virginia, is a giant boost for the local economy.

Photo by Adobe

Good news for the local economy in the Richmond, Virginia area with the announcement from SanMar Corporation, a leading supplier of wholesale accessories and apparel, they are adding a new distribution center in Ashland.

The facility marks a significant initial investment in the Greater Richmond area. The new distribution center will be in Ashland, 16 miles north of Richmond, Virginia, and have 1.1 million square feet of capacity.

"We're excited to add to our SanMar team here in the Ashland area. We've already hired our first 40 new employees and are in full swing building out our operations." Brian Thompson, Vice President, Distribution at SanMar.

The new facility will create almost 1000 new jobs in the area.

"In deciding the right spot for our facility, labor market and logistics are important — but our people are at the heart of everything we do. When we met the people in this community it became clear this is the right culture fit as we expand for future growth. We are thrilled to call this community a home to the future of the SanMar family for many years to come." Jeremy Lott, CEO of SanMar

