Texas Lawmaker's Bold Move to End Daylight Saving Time: Do You Agree?

Could this weekend be the last time Texans must change their clocks by an hour?

Photo by

This weekend people across the United States will be moving their clocks forward an hour, as daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12.

But this could be the last time people in Texas adjust their locks if one Texas lawmaker gets his way.

Rep. Glenn Rogers of District 60 in north Texas has filed Joint House Resolution 100 in the Texas legislature, calling for a statewide referendum.

If Rep Rogers' bill passes, then in November, Texans would vote in the general election to indicate a preference for keeping the same time all year- either standard time or daylight saving time.

The history of Daylight Saving in Texas

President Woodrow Wilson signed the daylight saving bill, known as the Standard Time Bill, into law on March 19, 1918, mandating that all clocks be set forward on the last Sunday of March and back again on the last Sunday in October. Unfortunately, the law was so unpopular it was repealed after just seven months.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt established “War Time” — year-round daylight saving — from January 1942 until September 30, 1945.

Texan President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act, bringing back daylight saving as a federal law in 1966, with it to take effect on the last Sunday of April through the last Sunday of October.

In 2005, another Texan President, George W. Bush then, extended the length of daylight savings to run from the second Sunday of March through the first Sunday of November. 

Now Texans will have the chance to either permanently end daylight saving or keep it running all year long.

Your thoughts

Would you prefer for daylight saving to run all year long? Or to end daylight saving permanently? Or would you instead leave things as they are?

Please leave your thoughts on this issue in the comment section below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.

