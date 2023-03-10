Greenville, NC

This North Carolina YouTuber Is Giving Away Millions of Dollars

The world's most popular YouTuber has given away hundreds of millions of dollars, yet critics still attack his initiatives.

Jimmy Donaldson is a Greenville, North Carolina, success story.

Donaldson grew up in Greenville, North Carolina, and graduated from Greenville Christian Academy. He briefly attended East Carolina University before dropping out to focus on YouTube videos under the name of Mr. Beast.

Donaldson now has over 137 million subscribers on YouTube, where he has become known for his million-dollar giveaways and is one of the most viewed people on earth.

He has been incredibly generous with his wealth and has expanded from crazy giveaways to significant philanthropic endeavors. But not everyone is happy with Donaldson's efforts.

Let's take a quick look.

Philanthropy

In June 2017, when Jimmy Donaldson "received his first YouTube sponsorship deal of $10,000, he wondered, “how can I transform this money into something good?” Not wanting to keep the money for himself, Jimmy agreed to the sponsorship deal with one condition: he could give away all of the money. The sponsor agreed. Over the next few months, MrBeast started giving money to Uber drivers, pizza delivery drivers, and Twitch streamers. Jimmy enjoyed the genuine reactions from his recipients, and he quickly realized how lives were being changed. It became Jimmy’s mission through video integration to help as many people as possible overcome barriers."

In 2021 Donaldson established Beast Philanthropy to build food pantries in underserved communities in Eastern North Carolina. It has served over 3.3 million meals to almost 250,000 people in Eastern North Carolina.

He has also raised $30 million for Ocean Conservancy through his Team Seas project.

But perhaps his most publicized charitable event was in January 2023when Donaldson paid for cataract surgery for a thousand people with severely limited vision and could not afford the procedure.

Despite the great cause, Donaldson attracted a lot of criticism, saying he was only doing it to get views for his YouTube channel.

This week Donaldson ran another charitable campaign where he gave 20,000 children in South Africa their first pair of shoes.

“To witness these kids wearing their first-ever pairs of shoes was really emotional and again, a realisation of the basic needs that most of us take for granted.” MrBeast

And once again, people have been quick to criticize Donaldson, despite him taking the time to reply to some people posting negative comments about him.

"No hate, you prob just haven’t seen this channel but it actually is a charity, and I obviously don’t profit from it. 100% of all revenue from beast philanthropy goes towards running my food banks and helping ease human suffering, and since inception I’ve personally put in millions into beast philanthropy. That’s the whole point, make content around helping people to generate more money to help more people" Mr Beast

Your thoughts

Are you a fan of Mr. Beast? Do you find it sad that people criticized his efforts to help others? What other organizations in North Carolina would you like to see him support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.

