Arizona Shoppers Beware: More Stores Set to Close Their Doors. Find the Full List Here

More retail chains have announced store closures, including an Arizona-based chain. Check to see the latest list of stores set to close in Arizona.

Recent news indicates this from the retail industry has been negative, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will be closing in 2023, with more to come.

The list now includes the following:

Walmart

Macy's

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Gap and Banana Republic

JC Penney

Party City

Amazon

Tuesday Morning

Bath & Body Works

Big Lots!

Sprouts Farmers Market

Unfortunately, many of these chains are closing stores in Arizona.

Please read below to find out which stores in Arizona will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures. This list has been updated with the latest developments.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Arizona closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Seven of these are in Arizona.

Tucson: 9590 East 22nd St.

Tucson: 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz

Phoenix: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway

Queen Creek: 21258 South Ellsworth Loop Road

Mesa: 2039 N. Power Road

Mesa: 1834 South Signal Butte Rd

Chandler: Chandler Village Center

In addition, BuyBabyBuy, which is owned by Bed Bath & Beyond, is closing stores, including one in Arizona.

Tucson: 7475 North La Cholla Blvd.

Tuesday Morning stores in Arizona closing

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including nine in Arizona.

Glendale: Arrowhead Plaza, 20165 N. 67th Ave., #118

Phoenix: Bell Towne Plaza, 245 E. Bell Road, Suite 26; Village Square II, 4643 Cactus Road

Tuscon: Broadway Wilmot, 6228 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 150; Ventana Village Shopping Center, 6884 East Sunrise Dr., Unit 150

Avondale: Gateway Village, 10273 W. McDowell Rd.

Peoria: Lake Pleasant Towne Center, 10096 West Happy Valley Rd.

Chandler: Las Tiendas Village, 2815 South Alma School Rd, Ste 1

Tempe: McClintock Fountains, 1840 E. Warner Road, Suite M‐2

Mesa: Mesa Pavilions North, 6952 E. Hampton Ave.

Scottsdale: Sonora Village, 15449 N. Hayden Rd, Ste 101

There have also been store closures announced by Walmart, Party City, Macy's, JC Penney, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Arizona.

Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Arizona.

More closures to come

Clothing company Gap has advised it would close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. So far, 276 stores have been closed, leaving up to 74 store closures still to be announced.

Bath & Body Work has also stated that 50 of their stores will close this year, though they have yet to advise which locations they are.

In addition, electronics retailer Best Buy said up to 30 locations would close this year.

On a more local front, Sprouts Farmers Market, the Phoenix-based retailer specializing in healthy natural and organic foods, announced eleven of its underperforming stores will soon close.

Should any of these be listed in Arizona, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry. Please follow me to get the latest updates.

