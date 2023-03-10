Victory for Texas Gov. Abbott as Court Overturns Biden's Border Policies

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott proclaims a win for Texas as Biden's catch and release policy is overturned by a Federal Court.

Photo by WikiCommons Images

A United States federal judge has ruled that the Biden Administration has violated federal law by releasing illegal immigrants en masse at our southern border.

The ruling was quickly celebrated by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has repeatedly criticized President Joe Biden over his perceived inaction at the southern border.

"Yesterday, another federal court announced what Texans—and Americans—have known all along: President Biden's open border policies are, in the words of Judge Wetherell , 'akin to posting a flashing Come In We’re Open sign on the southern border.' President Biden's catch-and-release agenda, which violates his constitutional duty to enforce federal immigration laws, has catalyzed an unprecedented crisis of illegal immigration at our southern border and throughout our nation. In 2023 alone, this surge of illegal immigration will saddle Texas taxpayers with an estimated financial burden of $13.3 billion."

According to " a recent report by the Federation for American Immigration Reform , the fiscal burden of illegal immigration on Texas taxpayers in 2023 will be over $13.3 billion and over $4,400 per Texas taxpayer."

Abbott also posted on Twitter his delight over the ruling and condemnation of Biden.

"A federal court has overturned President Biden’s disastrous catch-and-release policies at our southern border. This ruling is a win for Texas as we continue to secure the border in the Biden Admin’s absence. Biden must do his duty & enforce federal immigration laws." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

