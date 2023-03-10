The World's Longest Bar Set to Open in Tennessee

A world record-breaking 19-station, 525-foot-long bar will soon open in Tennessee.

The Humble Baron, a restaurant, bar, and live music venue, will open in Shelbyville, Tennessee, on March 23 at the iconic Nearest Green Distillery, home of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey.

The venue's centerpiece will be the record-breaking 19-station, 525-foot-long showpiece bar that wraps around an indoor stage, allowing guests to enjoy elevated fare and creative cocktails while watching live entertainment.

The venue will open to much anticipation and is expected to become one of Tennessee's most visited destinations. The indoor stage will allow live concerts hosting more than 15,000 guests.

James Beard nominee and critically acclaimed chef and television host Chef G. Garvin is behind the venue's menu. It includes his signature Nashville Hot Shrimp and Grits and Snow Crab Claws sauteed in brown butter and sage.

"Humble Baron is a place where everyone has a seat at the table. We want our guests to pull up a seat at the world's longest bar and enjoy some amazing music over a craft cocktail or a bite to eat and engage with those around them. Humble Baron reflects my varied music tastes and will bring all types of people, with all interests and backgrounds, together." Humble Baron's inspiration, Keith Weaver.

There will be a host of events for the opening.

On Thursday, March 23, there will be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a performance by Country Music Recording Artist American Idol's HunterGirl.

Humble Baron

3125 US 231 North, Shelbyville, TN

Operating hours are Fridays from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

