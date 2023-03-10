Walmart Eliminates Plastic and Paper Bags in All Oregon Stores

From April 18, none of the 45 Walmart stores in Oregon will provide plastic bags at checkout or pickup.

Photo by Adobe

Walmart shoppers better purchase a reusable bag before April 18, as the retail giant has announced plastic bags will soon be removed from their stores in Oregon. This is part of its plan to produce zero emissions across its global operations by 2040. In addition, Walmart announced an environmental initiative to "reinvent the plastic bag" in 2020.

This week, Walmart released a statement saying, "beginning Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Walmart stores in Oregon will no longer provide plastic bags at checkout or pickup, encouraging customers to use reusable bags or containers."

Under Oregon law, single-use plastic bags were banned in Jan. 2020, but stores are still permitted to sell paper bags (for 5 cents each) and reusable plastic bags.

"We are committed to making the sustainable choice accessible and convenient for Oregonians, so that together we can reduce waste every day." Jane Ewing, Senior Vice President of Walmart Sustainability

If ydo forget to bring a reusable bag, Walmart will offer branded reusable bags and containers for purchase at their stores.

