Billionaire Elon Musk is building his own town in Texas called Snailbrook.

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Elon Musk wants to build his own town in Texas.

As per a report in today's Wall Street Journal, Musk is "planning to build his own town on part of thousands of acres of newly purchased pasture and farmland outside the Texas capital, according to deeds and other land records."

Musk owns several companies in Central Texas and wants to build a community with affordable housing to accommodate his employees working at tunnel operation Boring, electric-car maker Tesla and exploration company SpaceX. He wants to create "a sort of Texas utopia along the Colorado River, where his employees could live and work."

The report says Musk has purchased up to 6000 acres in the area near his Boring Factory, and some properties have already been built.

The town will be named Snailbrook, after Boring's mascot. Musk has allegedly asked staff at the Boring Company to research how to incorporate the town within Bastrop County. Doing so would allow Musk to set local regulations and speed up his building plans.

Texas law requires a town to have more than 200 residents before it can apply to incorporate.

Who knows what will happen next- perhaps Elon Musk will run for Mayor of Snailbrook.

Your thoughts

Are you surprised to see Elon Musk buy land to create his own town in Central Texas? Would you be interested in living there? Do you believe Musk is good for the Texas economy?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.