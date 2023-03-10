All-Star Lineup: NBA Players Collaborate to Bring Famous Burger Chain to Chicago

Three NBA stars are bringing Fatburger restaurant back to Chicago.

Photo by Adobe

Popular burger chain Fatburger will soon be opening in Chicago, Illinois, and a trio of NBA stars is part of the ownership team.

NBA stars Anthony Davis Jr., Derrick Rose, and Tim Hardaway Jr. have partnered with Chicago businesswomen Toi Salter and Jackie Jackson to open a co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express restaurant in Orland Park, Illinois.

All three NBA players have ties to the Chicago area and were keen to invest in the city.

“Chicago has been hungry for a Fatburger for some time, and we are excited to now be able to deliver our one-of-a-kind burger experience to locals. This opening is the just the start of our growth in the state, and it is particularly meaningful to have on-board such an experienced partner to lead our expansion, including such celebrated athletes as Anthony, Derrick and Tim.” Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division.

A grand opening celebration will be held Monday, March 13, and the first 100 customers will receive a free Original Fatburger. Guests can also score free fries with purchases throughout the day.

The ownership team behind this new location plans to open several more locations across Illinois in the future.

The Orland Park Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express

15110 South La Grange Road, Orland Park, IL 60462

Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

About Fatburger

Fatburger opened its first restaurant in Los Angeles 70 years ago and has over 180 locations across the United States. At Fatburger, “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles, and relish. Instead, burgers can be customized with toppings, including bacon, eggs, chili, and onion rings.

