Walmart Eliminates Plastic and Paper Bags in All Washington Stores

From April 18, none of the 66 Walmart stores in Washington will provide plastic bags at checkout or pickup.

Photo by Adobe

Walmart shoppers better purchase a reusable bag before April 18, as the retail giant has announced plastic bags will soon be removed from their stores in Washington. This is part of its plan to produce zero emissions across its global operations by 2040.

Walmart released a statement saying, "beginning Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Walmart stores in Washington will no longer provide plastic bags at checkout or pickup, encouraging customers to use reusable bags or containers."

Under Washington law, retail stores may sell thicker, reusable plastic bags and large paper carryout bags for 8 cents each. To prevent contamination, single-use bags are still allowed for fruit, vegetables, and raw meat.

[This is an] "effort to reduce waste at our stores and keep Washington communities and ecosystems clean.Our Washington customers want to be engaged on this journey, and Walmart is committed to making the sustainable choice convenient and accessible every day." Jane Ewing, Senior Vice President of Walmart Sustainability

If you do forget to bring a reusable bag, Walmart will offer reusable bags and containers for purchase at their stores.

