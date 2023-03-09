Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Woman Achieves Record-Breaking Feat as World's Oldest Author

Ash Jurberg

108-Year-Old Viola Ford Fletcher makes history as the oldest woman in the world to publish her memoir

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M8ZL6_0lDUH5hS00
Photo byAdobe

"I have lived through the massacre every day. Our country may forget this history, but I cannot." Viola Ford Fletcher

Viola Ford Fletcher is the oldest survivor and last living witness of the Tulsa Massacre of 1921, and now, more than 100 years after the event is ready to share her story.

Fletcher at the age of 108, is releasing her memoir, Don't Let Them Bury My Story, in which she recounts her journey from a scared seven-year-old girl forced to flee Tulsa, Oklahoma, to testifying before Congress 100 years later.

"My grandmother was afraid to tell her stories for many years in fear of retaliation. Knowing I was here to protect her, she was encouraged to conquer her fear. She looked at me and said, "Alright then, go tell my damn story." Fletcher's grandson Ike Howard, co-writer and President of the Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation.

The book will be released on May 30, 2023, the 102nd Anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. When the book is published, Fletcher will be 109 years old but will still embark on a book tour to promote the book with her grandson Ike Howard.

"What an honor it is to make history on International Women's Day with Mother Fletcher, who is using the power of the pen to keep her survival story alive. It's Literary Activism at its finest. Because our publishing model not only provides a platform for marginalized writers but it also allows Ms. Fletcher to receive immediate royalties, this we in our own way can do our part to assist in the economic restoration of Ms. Fletcher and her family." Margo Ochoa, CEO of Mocha Media Inc.

Your thoughts

Are you glad to see Fletcher publish her memoir? Will you be purchasing a copy?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.

# Her Story# History# Business# Books# People

