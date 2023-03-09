College Station, TX

Texas Couple Donates $20 million to Support Animal Health and Research

Ash Jurberg

Two Texas A&M alumni gift $20 million to construct a state-of-the-art Small Animal Teaching & Research Hospital.

Photo byAdobe

Passionate animal lovers Linda and Dennis Clark have pledged a "$20 million lead gift through the Texas A&M Foundation to support the construction of a new Next-Generation Small Animal Teaching & Research Hospital at Texas A&M University."

This will replace the current hospital, which opened in 1981.

In addition to the generous donation from the Clarks, the project has received funding from the Texas Legislature and Texas’ Permanent University Fund.

The Clarks’ generosity is inspiring, and their lead gift will be truly transformational. This new hospital will provide hands-on educational workspaces for veterinary students and state-of-the-art laboratories for animal health and translational research, enabling our researchers, faculty and outstanding students to continue their work and provide the best animal care in the world.” Dr. M. Katherine Banks, Texas A&M University president

It isn't the Clarks' first donation of a considerable sum to Texas A&M.

They have previously made "gifts in support of the 2015 Kyle Field Redevelopment campaign, the Football Performance Nutrition addition to the Davis Player Development Center, and to establish two endowed faculty chairs in the veterinary school." 

This university has an extraordinary veterinary school with talented people doing exciting research that will not only improve animal care but may also impact humans down the road,” said Linda Clark. “This gift was a big decision for us, and it ultimately came from us asking ourselves, ‘How can we facilitate what’s going on and help make it be the best it can be?’” Linda Clark

