Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg and Wife to Invest $250 Million in Biomedical Research in Chicago

Chicago's Biomedical Research Landscape Set for Transformation with Zuckerberg Investment

Photo by Adobe

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) announced the launch of a new biomedical research hub in Chicago, Illinois, that "will bring together leading scientific and technology institutions with the goal of solving grand scientific challenges on a 10- to 15-year time horizon."

CZI was established by Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

Their $250 million commitment will develop a cross-disciplinary biomedical research facility in Chicago that will include scientists, engineers, and researchers from Northwestern University , the University of Chicago , and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign .

"The Chicago Biohub will create technologies that will transform our understanding of tissue-scale biology, revealing important information about the processes that take place in living tissues that could lead to new therapies. The powerful collaborative model of the San Francisco Biohub has shown us that cross-disciplinary science leads to breakthroughs, and this integrated research model is a key part of how we’ll move toward curing, preventing, or managing all disease by the end of the century.” Mark Zuckerberg

About the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative was founded in 2015 to help solve some of society’s toughest challenges — from eradicating disease and improving education to addressing the needs of our local communities.

Your thoughts

Are you glad to see this investment being made in Chicago? What other organizations would you like Zuckerberg to support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.