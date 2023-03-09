The Largest Antique Show in the US is Happening in Texas This Month

Over two weeks, people flock to this small Texas town from across the United States. It's a treasure hunt and a festival of epic proportions.

Photo by image supplied by Round Top Antique Fair. Photo by Danny Tran

If you are into antiques and hunting down bargains, you must attend the world-famous Antiques Show starting this month.

Twice a year, in the spring and fall, the small Texas town of Round Top balloons from its population of 90 to a few hundred thousand during the Round Top Antiques Festival.

According to the official website:

"The antiques show is the largest of its kind in the country, stretching over 11 miles on either side of Texas State Highway 237. Our show is the original show that started it all in 1968. Since then, nearly a hundred venues have joined alongside ours to put on this uniquely Texas event. During the show, visitors drive down the rural highway of TX-237 to shop barns, tents, and hayfields for authentic antiques, fine art, home decor, and more."

The show is held in three iconic venues: the 30,000-square-foot Big Red Barn, The Annex, and The Continental Tent offering antiques ranging from early American country textiles, authentic turquoise jewelry, and art to Continental furniture and accessories.

The spring event runs from Monday, March 27, to Saturday, April 1.

The event offers free parking, and there is a large dining tent with several food and drink vendors if you need a break from shopping and something to eat!

Round Top Antique Fair

March 27 to April 1, 2023

Hours:

March 27: 9 am - 6 pm

March 28-31: 9 am - 5 pm

April 1: 9 am - 4 pm

475 Texas HWY 237, Carmine, TX 78932

General admission tickets are $10; one ticket can be used for all six show days.

