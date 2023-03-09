Popular Taco Restaurant to Open Third Location in Nashville

Velvet Taco is bringing its eclectic, chef-driven menu to a third location in Nashville.

Great news for taco lovers in Nashville with the announcement from popular taco restaurant Velvet Taco that they will open a third location in Nashville.

The newest Velvet Taco will be located at 301 Gallatin Ave. East Nashville, Tennessee.

Velvet Taco entered the Nashville market in 2022, opening a small location inside the new Assembly Food Hall at Fifth + Broadway. Their first location only offered a limited menu.

This was followed by a restaurant in Midtown offering the full Velvet Taco menu with over twenty globally inspired tacos.

"Our team here in East Nashville is so excited to welcome everyone in the community into the newest Velvet Taco. Opening a third restaurant in Nashville means a lot to us, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our guests and community. We know that East Nashville has been waiting for us, and we’re so happy to bring our tacos here!” Meagan Ramel, East Nashville General Manager

One question you may be asking is why it is called Velvet Taco. Well, here's your answer!

"We knew we needed 'taco' in the name, so the next question was what was the leading word to best describe what we were all about. The word velvet came up because it reminds you of something clean, sleek, smooth, retro, eclectic, and cool. We wanted a name that reflected our eclectic style and feel." Executive Chef John Franke

Velvet Taco Locations Nashville

Midtown , 1911 Broadway Nashville, Tennessee 37203

, 1911 Broadway Nashville, Tennessee 37203 Assembly Hall 5055 Broadway Nashville, Tennessee 37203

5055 Broadway Nashville, Tennessee 37203 East Nashville 301 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, Tennessee 37206 - opening date to be announced

