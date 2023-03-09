Another One Bites the Dust: California Loses Yet Another Company This Week to Texas

For the second time this week, a Californian company has decided to move to Texas.

Photo by Adobe

The wins keep coming for Texas, and again at the expense of arch-rival California.

On Monday, I wrote about Landsea Home Corps, one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, announcing it would move its corporate headquarters from California to Dallas, Texas.

Today another company announced it was leaving the Golden State for a home in North Texas.

Inbenta Holdings Inc., an international artificial intelligence firm, is relocating its headquarters away from the San Francisco area to a tower on U.S. Highway 75 in Allen, Texas. The company will move into 5,000 square feet of office space in the One Bethany West high-rise in the summer.

Inbenta joins mobile network company MD7 LLC, which also fled California for offices in One Bethany West.

"Allen has so much amazing talent. North Texas universities and colleges have made significant progress over the past 20 years preparing students for today’s business and technology opportunities. Whereas North Texas firms had to recruit outside of the region previously, today we have incredible talent right here.” Inbenta CEO Melissa Solis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has rejoiced in luring more businesses to Texas.

"Another company is moving its headquarters from California to Texas. Lower taxes & reasonable regulations make Texas #1 for business, while red tape & crushing taxes cause companies to flee California. Texas remains America’s economic engine." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Your thoughts

Are you glad to see more businesses relocate to Texas? What other companies would you like to see move to Texas? Do you believe Texas offers more opportunities than California? Are you concerned about more out-of-staters moving to Texas?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.