Maryland's Full Retail Closure Roundup. Is Your Favorite Store on the List?

Ash Jurberg

More stores are closing across the United States. Check to see the latest list of stores set to close in Maryland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBYJ2_0lCQL2uS00
Photo byAdobe

Are we getting closer to a retail apocalypse?

Recent news indicates this, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will be closing in 2023, with more to come.

The list now includes the following:

  • Walmart
  • Macy's
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • Gap and Banana Republic
  • JC Penney
  • Party City
  • Amazon
  • Tuesday Morning
  • Bath & Body Works
  • Big Lots!

Unfortunately, many of these chains are closing stores in Maryland.

Please read below to find out which stores in Maryland will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures. This list has been updated with the latest developments.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Maryland closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Seven of these are in Maryland.

  • Bel Air: 559 Baltimore Pike
  • Annapolis: 200 Harker Place, Suite 200
  • Westminster: 200 Clifton Blvd
  • Ocean City: 12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240
  • Hagerstown: 17716 Garland Groh Blvd.
  • Germantown: 12940 Middlebrook Road
  • California: 23415 Three Notch Road

Tuesday Morning stores in Maryland closing

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including eight in Maryland.

  • Annapolis: Bay Ridge Plaza, 121 Hillsmere Plaza
  • Rockville: Congressional Plaza, 1616 East Jefferson St #12B
  • Bowie: Free State Shopping Center, 15500 Annapolis Rd., Ste. 120
  • Severna Park: Magothy Gateway, 139 Ritchie Hwy, Ste C
  • Silver Spring: Northgate Plaza Shopping Center, 13832 Georgia Avenue
  • Bel Air: Rock Spring S/C, 1447 Rock Spring Road
  • Hagerstown: South End Shopping Center, 1171 Maryland Ave.
  • Ellicott City: St. John's Plaza, 9150 Baltimore National Pike, Ste 1

Macy's stores closing in Maryland

Department store giant Macy's is closing four stores; unfortunately, one is in Maryland.

  • Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg

There have also been store closures announced by Walmart, Party City, JC Penney, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Maryland.

Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Maryland.

More closures to come

Clothing company Gap has advised it would close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. So far, 276 stores have been closed, leaving up to 74 store closures still to be announced.

Bath & Body Work has also stated that 50 of their stores will close this year, though they have yet to advise which locations they are.

In addition, electronics retailer Best Buy said up to 30 locations would close this year,

Should any of these be listed in Maryland, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry. Please follow me to get the latest updates.

Your thoughts

Do any of these store closures affect you? Do you believe the government should offer these businesses more financial support? Are you concerned about those people who will lose their jobs?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Retail# Work# Money# Home

Comments / 2

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
70K followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Texas State

Abbott Slams Biden Administration For Praising China's Energy Initiatives During Texas Visit

A speech made by President Biden's Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has enraged Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has taken to Twitter this evening to criticize the Biden Administration and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm for comments she made during her visit to Texas.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

Pawsitively Perfect: New Dog-Friendly Patio Bar Opens in San Antonio

A new dog park in San Antonio has opened, featuring a beer garden, cocktails, food trucks, sand volleyball, and a playground for kids. Great news for dogs (and their owners) with the long-awaited Texas Dog Co opening in San Antonio over the weekend.

Read full story

Robots Being Used to Patrol Parking Lots at Some Washington Stores

Lowe's is trialing the use of 400-pound autonomous robots patrolling its car parks at some of its stores in Washington. Retail giant Lowe's has developed an innovative solution to increase security at some of its stores in Washington- robots.

Read full story
Texas State

H-E-B Customers Can Now Hire Handymen, Dog Walkers, and Cleaners Through the Store

H-E-B continues to expand its offerings across Texas with a new service offering handymen, dog walkers, and more. H-E-B has partnered with home management platform Thumbtack to offer its customers access to dog walkers, cleaners, landscapers, and more.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio Braces for Another Wave of Store Closures: Full List of Stores Closing Their Doors

Majors chains continue to announce store closures across the country. Check the latest list of stores set to close in Ohio and if you will be affected. Recent news indicates this from the retail industry has been negative, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will close in 2023, with more to come.

Read full story
21 comments
Houston, TX

Family-Owned Grocery Chain Enters Houston Market with Six New Locations

Amidst the spate of store closures, there is good news for people in Houston, with six new Gordons Food Stores set to open. There is a new grocery chain in the Texas market, with Gordon Food Service, set to open six new stores in the greater Houston area. Four of these will open on Tuesday, March 14th, with two more set to open shortly.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Lowe's Tries Out Robotic Security Patrols in Some Locations in California

Lowe's is trialing the use of 400-pound autonomous robots patrolling its car parks at some of its stores in California. Retail giant Lowe's has developed an innovative solution to increase security at some of its stores in California- robots.

Read full story
3 comments

High-Tech Security: Lowes Trials 400-Pound Robots for Parking Lot Surveillance in North Carolina

Lowe's is trialing the use of 400-pound autonomous robots patrolling its car parks at some of its stores in North Carolina. Retail giant Lowe's has developed an innovative solution to increase security at its stores in North Carolina- robots.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Famous Sandwich Chain Continues its Rapid Expansion in Phoenix With Another New Store Open

The iconic sandwich brand Ike’s Love & Sandwiches continues its expansion in Arizona with another location in the Phoenix area. Great news for sandwich lovers in Arizona with news that the popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has just opened a new location in Desert Ridge.

Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

End of an Era: Iconic San Antonio Store Shuts its Doors after 45 Years

After 45 years, a popular Dairy Queen in San Antonio closes, leaving the community with memories and nostalgia. There has been a wave of stores closing across Texas of late, but one particular closure has hit San Antonio residents hard.

Read full story
1 comments

Shaq's Big Chicken Continues to Spread its Wings with Second Arizona Restaurant to Open

NBA basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal is bringing another of his Big Chicken restaurants to the Phoenix area. Big Chicken, a star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal is set to open its second store in Arizona on Wednesday, March 15.

Read full story
Kansas State

Kansas Communities Hit Hard as More Retail Stores Close Their Doors: See the Updated List Here

This week more retail chains have announced store closures. Check if you will be affected by the latest list of stores set to close in Kansas. Some people are calling it a retail apocalypse as major national retailers announce multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will be closing in 2023, with more to come.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Get Your Share of the $7 Billion in Unclaimed Funds in Texas - Check Now

Texas has returned over $4 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners, but there is still $7 billion unclaimed waiting for collection. Find out if you are owed any funds.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Orange You Curious? Here's Why Whataburger Uses Its Distinctive Orange Color

Have you wondered why Whataburger's brand colors are orange and white? There is an unusual reason for the orange and white colors. Whataburger is a Texan institution with locations across the state. Their restaurants stand out thanks to their distinctive orange colors- and there is a reason why orange was chosen.

Read full story
8 comments
Chicago, IL

Explore Chicago's Best-Kept Secrets: 5 Must-Visit Thrift Stores

With the higher cost of living thanks to rising inflation, everyone could do with some bargains, so check out these five must-visit thrift stores in Chicago. With their eclectic mix of pre-loved items, thrift stores can offer hidden gems waiting to be discovered. From vintage band t-shirts to designer handbags, thrift stores offer a treasure trove of possibilities - and a fun shopping experience like no other. So it's no surprise that thrift stores are becoming increasingly popular.

Read full story
1 comments
Oregon State

Oregon Braces for Another Wave of Store Closures: Full List of Stores Closing Their Doors

This week Walmart was the latest major chain to announce store closures in Oregon. Check the latest list of stores set to close in Colorado and if you will be affected. Recent news indicates this from the retail industry has been negative, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will close in 2023, with more to come.

Read full story
158 comments
New York City, NY

Discover Hidden Gems: 5 Thrift Stores in New York You Should Visit

If you are looking for a bargain, then you must check out these thrift stores in New York City. On my first visit to New York City, I had the usual list of touristy things: the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, and the MET.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Explore Atlanta's Best-Kept Secrets: 5 Must-Visit Thrift Stores

If you are looking for a bargain, then you must check out these thrift stores in Atlanta, Georgia. With the higher cost of living thanks to rising inflation, everyone could do with some bargains, so it's no surprise that thrift stores are becoming more and more popular.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington State

Washington Braces for Wave of Store Closures: Full List of Stores Closing Their Doors

This week more retail chains have announced store closures, including online giant Amazon. Check if you will be affected by the latest list of stores set to close in Washington.

Read full story
174 comments
Texas State

Texas Families Could Get $8,000 in Tax Dollars to Send Kids to Private Schools

An education bill introduced in the Texas Senate would allow families to use taxpayer money to send their children to private schools. Do you agree with this?. Last week Senate Bill 8 was introduced into the Texas Senate.

Read full story
78 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy