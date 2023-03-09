Maryland's Full Retail Closure Roundup. Is Your Favorite Store on the List?

More stores are closing across the United States. Check to see the latest list of stores set to close in Maryland.

Photo by Adobe

Are we getting closer to a retail apocalypse?

Recent news indicates this, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will be closing in 2023, with more to come.

The list now includes the following:

Walmart

Macy's

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Gap and Banana Republic

JC Penney

Party City

Amazon

Tuesday Morning

Bath & Body Works

Big Lots!

Unfortunately, many of these chains are closing stores in Maryland.

Please read below to find out which stores in Maryland will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures. This list has been updated with the latest developments.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Maryland closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Seven of these are in Maryland.

Bel Air: 559 Baltimore Pike

Annapolis: 200 Harker Place, Suite 200

Westminster: 200 Clifton Blvd

Ocean City: 12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240

Hagerstown: 17716 Garland Groh Blvd.

Germantown: 12940 Middlebrook Road

California: 23415 Three Notch Road

Tuesday Morning stores in Maryland closing

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including eight in Maryland.

Annapolis: Bay Ridge Plaza, 121 Hillsmere Plaza

Rockville: Congressional Plaza, 1616 East Jefferson St #12B

Bowie: Free State Shopping Center, 15500 Annapolis Rd., Ste. 120

Severna Park: Magothy Gateway, 139 Ritchie Hwy, Ste C

Silver Spring: Northgate Plaza Shopping Center, 13832 Georgia Avenue

Bel Air: Rock Spring S/C, 1447 Rock Spring Road

Hagerstown: South End Shopping Center, 1171 Maryland Ave.

Ellicott City: St. John's Plaza, 9150 Baltimore National Pike, Ste 1

Macy's stores closing in Maryland

Department store giant Macy's is closing four stores; unfortunately, one is in Maryland.

Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg

There have also been store closures announced by Walmart, Party City, JC Penney, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Maryland.

Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Maryland.

More closures to come

Clothing company Gap has advised it would close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. So far, 276 stores have been closed, leaving up to 74 store closures still to be announced.

Bath & Body Work has also stated that 50 of their stores will close this year, though they have yet to advise which locations they are.

In addition, electronics retailer Best Buy said up to 30 locations would close this year,

Should any of these be listed in Maryland, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry. Please follow me to get the latest updates.

Your thoughts

Do any of these store closures affect you? Do you believe the government should offer these businesses more financial support? Are you concerned about those people who will lose their jobs?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.