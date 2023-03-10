Get a Free Frozen Treat at These Orlando Stores

Popular frozen treat chain kicks off spring with a giveaway everyone in the Orlando area can enjoy.

Photo by Adobe

To celebrate the start of spring, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is once again running their annual First Day of Spring celebration, where all guests will enjoy a FREE Italian Ice giveaway. It is the 31st year the promotion is running and will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, across all locations in the Orlando area.

Customers can choose any flavor they wish, including a new flavor that will be available starting that day – Gummy Bear Ice. The company expects over 1 million free cups of Italian ice across the United States on March 20.

“We’re excited to continue our beloved Italian Ice giveaway tradition on the First Day of Spring as we take pride in lifting the spirits of many of our fans across the country as spring means warmer weather is on its way. We hope to see everyone enjoying their free ice at Rita’s on March 20, and encourage entering to win free ice for a year on the Rita’s app.” Linda Chadwick, CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard.

Orlando area locations:

5931 International Dr, Orlando

11567 Regency Village Dr, Orlando

119 S Boyd St, Tremaine Boyd, Winter Garden

5030 West State Rd 46, Unit 1030, Sanford

About Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

Rita’s was founded in 1984 and has more than 550 locations across the United States. They are well known for their signature Italian Ice made on-site daily, and all unused ice is discarded after 36 hours. Other menu items at Rita’s include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Milkshakes, and more.

