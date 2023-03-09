Mesa Welcomes Popular Burger Joint With Free Food Giveaways

Award-winning burger restaurant set to open a new location in Mesa, Arizona, and is celebrating the opening with giveaways and prizes.

Photo by Image suppled by Habit Burger Grill

Great news for burgers lovers in Mesa, Arizona, with the announcement that The Habit Burger Grill will open their newest restaurant in Mesa, Arizona, next week. It will be the chain's 20th restaurant in Arizona.

The drive-thru restaurant is located at 5033 S. Power Road, Mesa, and will open to the public on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

However, if you want to get in early and enjoy free food, you can attend their exclusive pre-opening VIP event. To be eligible for their VIP event, you must be a CharClub member, which you can do by signing up here.

“In just a few short years, The Habit Burger Grill has now opened over 20 restaurants in Arizona with the Mesa grand opening, and we are excited to share our love of craft with this bustling city. "From our delectable charburgers to award-winning sides, rich shakes to fresh salads, we can’t wait to feed the citizens of Mesa and show them our famous Habit Hospitality.” Douglas Branigan, Chief Development Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

VIP Event Details:

Saturday, March 11: The first 200 guests at 11:30 am and 5 pm will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries, and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present a VIP invitation.

The Habit Burger Grill Mesa

5033 S. Power Road, Mesa, AZ 85212

Open Monday – Sunday from 10:30 am to 10:00 pm.

About Habit Burger Grill

The Habit Burger Grill was founded in 1969 and is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna. The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!”

Your thoughts

Are you glad to see The Habit Burger Grill open in Mesa? Will you sign up to attend the VIP pre-opening? What is your current favorite burger joint in Mesa?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so more people can join the discussion.