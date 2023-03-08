Get More Bang for Your Buck: 5 Must-Visit Thrift Stores in Houston

Photo by Adobe

With their eclectic mix of pre-loved items, thrift stores can offer hidden gems waiting to be discovered. From vintage band t-shirts to designer handbags, thrift stores offer a treasure trove of possibilities - and a shopping experience like no other, so let's take a look at five thrift stores in Houston that are worth checking out.

1. Out of the Closet

Out of the Closet is the number one ranked thrift store in Houston, according to Yelp users.

The store offers a rewards program, and best of all, when you shop or donate at Out the Closet Thrift Stores (OTC), 96 cents of each dollar goes directly into HIV care and services provided by AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

1435 Westheimer Rd Houston

2. Goodwill Houston Select Store

While there are a number of Goodwill stores in Houston, the one on W 20th, is ratest the highest by bargain hunters.

215 W 20th St Houston

3. The Cottage Shop

The Cottage Shop specializes in upscale trendy resale items donated from River Oaks and the surrounding. The profits from the store benefit the Women's Home of Houston.

811 Westheimer Rd Houston

4. Leopard Lounge

The Leopard Lounge is located in the heart of Montrose and has been a popular spot in Texas for true vintage, Americana, and 1920s to 1990s clothing for over 20 years.

1639 Westheimer Rd Houston

5. Pavement Store

Pavement is not your typical thrift shop. They carry new merchandise, vintage wares, and gently used clothing bought in straight from the public. In addition to their location in Houston, they have two stores in Austin.

1657 Westheimer Rd Houston

Your thoughts

What is your favorite thrift store in Houston? Have you been to any of these? What tips do you have for bargain hunters?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so more people can join the discussion.