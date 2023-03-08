Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Wins Best Big Airport in North America for 2023. Do You Agree?

DFW International Airport has been named North America’s best large airport by the industry trade group Airports Council International.

Photo by Adobe

Industry trade group Airports Council International named Dallas Fort Worth airport the best big airport in the United States in 2022.

The award was recognition for the airport's customer experience "based on data collected from passengers in departure and arrival surveys."

DFW had 73.4 million arriving and departing passengers and expects to carry 78 million passengers this year.

“I want to thank and recognize all of our employees, especially our front-line customer experience team, for the passion and commitment they showcase every day in taking such good care of our customers,” Sean Donahue CEO of DFW airport

A different result

Interestingly this award contradicts a report released last year which found that DFW has more customer complaints than any other American airport.

Website Upgraded Points reviewed "the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Aviation Consumer Protection’s Air Travel Consumer Reports from August 2021 to August 2022 to find the U.S. airlines with the most on-time arrivals, flight cancellations, and mishandled baggage. We also found the types of complaints people make most often with individual airlines."

In addition to the data from the reports, they also conducted their own survey of airport travelers to find out the good and bad of flying.

And the news wasn't good for Dallas Fort Worth airport. DFW was the airport with the most complaints in the country. 14% of the survey respondents named DFW the airport they have had the biggest complaints flying into or out of.

DFW also had the second-highest rate of cancellations among major airports last year. 3.51% of departing flights were canceled, and over 20% were delayed.

Your thoughts

What has been your experience flying in and out of Dallas Fort Worth? Do you like DFW? Or do you try and avoid it if possible? Does it deserve the award of the best big airport in the United States?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.