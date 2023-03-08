Louisiana's Full Retail Closure Roundup. Is Your Favorite Store on the List?

More stores are closing across the United States. Check to see the latest list of stores set to close in Louisana.

Photo by Adobe

Are we getting closer to a retail apocalypse?

Recent news indicates this, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. In total, over 800 retail stores will be closing in 2023, with more to come.

The list now includes the following:

Walmart

Macy's

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Gap and Banana Republic

JC Penney

Party City

Amazon

Tuesday Morning

Bath & Body Works

Big Lots!

Many of these chains are closing stores in Louisiana.

Please read below to find out which stores in Louisiana will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures.

This list has been updated with the latest developments.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Louisiana closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Seven of these are in Louisiana.

Bossier City: 2900 Meadow Creek Drive

Alexandria: 3437 Masonic Drive, Suite #1060

Mandeville: 3414 Highway 190

Shreveport: 7070 Youree Drive

Houma: 1636 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Lake Charles: 1768 W. Prien Lake Road

Monroe: 4239 Pecanland Mall Drive

Tuesday Morning stores in Louisiana closing

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including two in Louisiana.

Baton Rouge: Hammond Aire Plaza, 9626 Airline Hwy, Ste C1

Gretna: Westside South Shopping Center, 64 Westbank Expressway, Unit G

Party City stores closing in Louisiana

The largest party goods retailer in the United States, Party City, is closing 22 stores. One of those listed is located in Louisiana.

Slidell: Stirling Slidell Shopping Center, 61119 Airport Rd.

There have also been store closures announced by Walmart, Macy's, JC Penney, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Louisiana.

Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Louisiana.

More closures to come

Clothing company Gap has advised it would close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. So far, 276 stores have been closed, leaving up to 74 store closures still to be announced.

Bath & Body Work has also stated that 50 of their stores will close this year, though they have yet to advise which locations they are.

In addition, electronics retailer Best Buy said up to 30 locations would close this year,

Should any of these be listed in Louisiana, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry. Please follow me to get the latest updates.

