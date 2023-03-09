California's Youngest Female Billionaire Is Giving Back to the Community

Photo by Adobe

People are often captivated by tales of billionaires.

They enjoy discovering the secrets behind how they amassed their wealth, at what point in their lives they attained success, and how they employ their riches to assist their community.

Even though California boasts 189 billionaires, the number of women among them is extremely low. So, today, I thought we could take a quick look at the youngest female billionaire in California.

The youngest female billionaire in California

40-year-old Lynsi Snyder can claim to be California's youngest female billionaire. She has a current net worth of $4.2 billion.

Lynsi was born in Glendora, California, the only grandchild of Harry and Esther Snyder. And it is thanks to her grandparents that Lynsi is a billionaire, as Harry and Esther founded In-N-Out Burger in 1948.

Despite her wealthy upbringing, Lynsi experienced a few tragedies in her childhood.

In 1993 her uncle Rich died in a plane crash, and six years later, her father died from an accidental drug overdose. By age 18, she was the last family heir to the In-N-Out business.

Snyder became CEO of In-N-Out in 2010, and when her grandmother died in 2013, Lynsi had full control of the iconic business.

At the time, she was the youngest billionaire in the United States.

Under Lynsi's control, In-N-Out has added over 80 locations across the United States and, in 2021, had a revenue of almost $1.1 billion.

Philanthropy

While Snyder has worked hard to grow In-N-Out, she has been lucky to inherit her wealth.

Thankfully she recognizes this and does try and give back to the community.

Snyder funds Healing Hearts Transforming Nations (HHTN), an"international ministry facilitating cross-centered healing and reconciliation throughout the world."

With her fourth husband, Sean Ellington, Snyder has started the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation . This organization "supports organizations who create, educate, and assist in solutions to eliminate human trafficking. It also assists individuals and their families to gain freedom and healing from substance abuse." Since 2016, Slave 2 Nothing has granted over 6.3 million dollars across over 100 community organizations.

Snyder and Ellington are also founders of the Army of Love, a nonprofit organization that embraces people needing direction and healing.

In addition, her company established the In-N-Out Burgers Foundation to "support organizations that provide residential treatment, emergency shelter, foster care, and early intervention for children in need." In 2021 the Foundation awarded $3.45 million in grants.

