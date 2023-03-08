Portland Mayor Defends City's Walmart Closures, Slams Texas Governor

Two Walmarts have closed in Portland, leading to a war of words between the Portland Mayor and the Governor of Texas as to the reasons behind the closures.

Last week Walmart advised that two of its stores in Portland, Oregon, will be closing on March 24, but in new developments, a Twitter war has broken out between two leading politicians.

Let's look at this developing story.

The two stores at Hayden Meadows and Eastport Plaza in Portland will close this month. The Walmart stores are Supercenters featuring both a retail store and a pharmacy, both of which will be closing. As a result, 580 employees will lose their jobs- although they may be able to transfer to another location.

"We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Hayden Meadows and Eastport Plaza locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities." Walmart spokesperson Lauren Willis

Walmart is closing ten of its stores across the country this month.

Walmart stores in Oregon closing

4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland

1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland

Why are they closing?

Walmart said the closures were due to stores not meeting financial expectations.

“The decision to close these stores was made after a careful review of their overall performance. We consider many factors, including current and projected financial performance, location, population, customer needs, and the proximity of other nearby stores when making these difficult decisions. After we decide to move forward, our focus is on our associates and their transition, which is the case here." Walmart Spokesperson

The Texas Governor weighs in

The Republican Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, said this was an excuse and seemed to allude to issues with Portland city officials as to the real reason Walmart has closed the stores.

"All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close in late March. This is what happens when cities refuse to enforce the rule of law. It allows the mob to take over. Businesses can't operate in that environment, and people can't live in it." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Today Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler fired back at Abbott.

"Governor Abbott, are the dozens of Walmart stores that have closed in Texas in recent years all communities that "refuse to enforce the rule of law?" The retail industry is changing and retail theft is a national issue." Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler

Since 2016, 28 Walmart stores in Texas have been closed.

It will be interesting to see if Abbott responds to Wheeler's tweet.

Your thoughts

Why do you think Walmart is closing two stores in Portland? Are you affected by the store closures? Do you think the City of Portland should do more to protect retailers? Who do you side with on this debate, Mayor Wheeler or Texas Gov. Abbott?

