Popular Chicken Restaurant Opens New Frisco Location. Celebrate with Free Food and Prizes!

The popularity of this restaurant chain has led to the tenth location in the Dallas Fort Worth area opening. There will be prizes and giveaways on offer next week.

Photo by Adobe

Good news for chicken salad fans in Frisco, Texas, with Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept opening a new store in Frisco on Tuesday, March 14.

The store will be located at 4331 Main Street in the Park West shopping center, the tenth location in the Dallas Fort Worth area and the 26th location in Texas.

There is a range of giveaways and opportunities to win free food to mark the opening.

Tuesday, March 14 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.

– The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year. Wednesday, March 15 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Tote Bag. Thursday, March 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Tumbler.

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Tumbler. Friday, March 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Wooden Cutting Board.

Chicken Salad Chick's latest North Texas development is led by local business owner Hugo Del Pozzo and Paul Grilli. Their first Texas Chick opened in Irving in 2019, followed by locations in McKinney and Arlington. They have plans to add 11 more over the next five years, including one slated for 2023 in Fairview.

New Frisco Chicken Salad Chick Location:

4331 Main Street in the Park West shopping center

Open Monday to Saturday from 10 am – 8 pm

