Georgia's Retail Store Woes Continue: See Which Stores are Closing their Doors

More stores are closing across the United States. Check to see the latest store closures in Georgia.

Are we getting closer to a retail apocalypse?

Recent news indicates this, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. In total, over 800 retail stores will be closing in 2023, with more to come.

The list now includes the following:

Walmart

Macy's

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Gap and Banana Republic

JC Penney

Party City

Amazon

Tuesday Morning

Bath & Body Works

Big Lots!

Georgia has been one of the worst states hit by retail store closures.

Please read below to find out which stores in Georgia will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures.

This list has been updated with the latest developments.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Georgia closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Nine of these are in Georgia.

Snellville: Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Hwy Suite 5000

Suwanee: 2623 Peachtree Pkwy

Valdosta: 1700 Norman Drive, Suite 400

Atlanta: 1 Buckhead Loop

Duluth: 3675 Satellite Blvd.

Brunswick: 197 Golden Isles Plaza

Cumming: 1545 Marketplace Blvd.

Gainesville: 1025 Dawsonville Highway

Canton: 1810 Cumming Highway, Suite 850

Tuesday Morning stores in Georgia closing

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including twelve in Georgia.

Athens: Alps Village, 191 Alps Road, Suite 13B

Dalton: Dalton Outlet Shops, 1001 Market Street, Ste 22

Dawsonville: Dawson Marketplace, 136 Marketplace Parkway

Milton: Deerfield Place, 13069 Hwy 9N, Suite 2520

Warner Robins: Galleria Square Shopping Center4025 Watson Blvd., Suite 180 & 200

Buford: Mall of Georgia, 171999 Mall of Georgia Blvd., Ste A‐200

Tucker: North Lake Business Park, 1901 Montreal Road, Suite 129

Atlanta: Parkside Shops, 5920 Roswell Road NE Box 45 ‐ Suite C‐204

Savannah: Picadilly Square, 10010 Abercorn St., Unit 1

Snellville: Presidential Commons, 1708A Scenic Highway N.

Roswell: Roswell Towne Center, 608 Holcomb Bridge Rd., Ste 220

Marietta: Shallowford Crossing, 2421 Shallowford Road NE, Suite 120

Party City stores closing in Georgia

Party City, the leading party goods and Halloween specialty retailer by revenue in North America, announced today that 22 of its stores would be closing, two of which are in Georgia.

Rome: 2702 Martha Berry Rd.

Cartersville: Cartersville Crossing, 451 E Main St.

There have also been store closures announced by Walmart, Macy's, JC Penney, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Georgia.

Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Georgia.

More closures to come

Clothing company Gap has advised it would close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. So far, 276 stores have been closed, leaving up to 74 store closures still to be announced.

Bath & Body Work has also stated that 50 of their stores will close this year, though they have yet to advise which locations they are. In addition, electronics retailer Best Buy said up to 30 locations will close this year,

Should any of these be listed in Georgia, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry, so please make sure to follow me to get the latest updates.

