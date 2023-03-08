Texas School Districts Are Switching To Four-Day Weeks: Does It Work?

Almost 60 school districts across Texas have now switched to four-day school weeks.

Photo by Adobe

In 2015, a bill was passed in Texas stating that school Districts no longer had to provide 180 days of classes but rather a minimum of 75,600 minutes, which provided more flexibility to school schedules.

It may have taken several years, but now there is a growing trend amongst school districts in Texas to switch to a four day school week.

Fifty-nine school districts have already switched to a four-day week, while seven other districts offer a hybrid schedule, offering four-day weeks for part of the year. It is hoped that this move will help increase student attendance, student achievement, and funding.

Amending the school schedule could be a solution to teacher retention.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, which advocates for fair pay for low- and middle-income workers, Texas public school teachers get paid 21.5% less than college graduates in other professions. In addition, a survey of Texas teachers by the Charles Butt Foundation last year found an alarming statistic- 77% of them seriously considered leaving the profession in 2022.

Another recent staff survey found 82% were interested in a four-day week for students, allowing them to use Fridays to complete tasks such as grading papers.

