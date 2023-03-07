California Gov. Newsom Blasts Walgreens and Signals End of Relationship

In a tweet today, California Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed Walgreens and said California wouldn't do business with the company.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has launched an attack on the pharmacy chain Walgreens over their announcement they will no longer distribute abortion medication in 20 states.

Newsom took to Twitter to state that California will no longer do business with Walgreens for cowering to extremists and putting lives at risk.

"California won't be doing business with Walgreens-- or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk. We're done." California Gov. Gavin Newsom

The Governor's office later issued a statement following Newsom's tweet.

“California is reviewing all relationships between Walgreens and the state. We will not pursue business with companies that cave to right wing bullies pushing their extremist agenda or companies that put politics above the health of women and girls.”

Reaction to Newsom's tweet was mixed. He received a lot of support from people praising his move, but others criticized the Governor for diverting attention away from other matters, including the number of retail stores closing in California and the exodus of people and businesses moving to other states.

