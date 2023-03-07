Score Big Savings on Vintage Treasures at These 5 Dallas Thrift Stores

With the increased cost of living, we can all do with finding a bargain. Check out these thrift stores in Dallas to try and find a vintage treasure.

Photo by Adobe

With their eclectic mix of pre-loved items, thrift stores can offer hidden gems waiting to be discovered. From vintage band t-shirts to designer handbags, thrift stores offer a treasure trove of possibilities - and a shopping experience like no other!

Let's take a look at five thrift stores in Dallas that are worth checking out.

1. Genesis Benefit Thrift Store

Genesis is the number one ranked thrift store in Dallas, according to Yelp. It stocks Men's, Women's, and Children's apparel, shoes & accessories, as well as Furniture and Household items.

The store raises money for a great cause, so your purchases go to help those in need.

3419 Knight St Dallas

2. Thrift Giant

Thrift Giant has several locations around the Dallas area, with the location on E Northwest Hwy ranked highly by shoppers.

11710 E Nw Hwy Dallas

3. Second Chance Treasures

Second Chance Treasures is the only resale boutique in the Dallas / Fort Worth community exclusively benefiting homeless pets. The store is set in an old house on Garland Road in East Dallas and has a wide range of items suitable for your home and yard.

10101 Garland Rd Dallas

4. Add Vintage

Add Vintage offers carefully curated vintage apparel. It is a little more expensive than other thrift stores but does offer some cool vintage clothes.

111 Murray St Dallas

5. Uptown Cheapstake- Addison

Uptown Cheapskate has over 80 locations in 23 states and buys and sells clothes. They sell new and gently used clothes from brands like Coach, Michael Kors, Express, Anthropologie, J. Crew, and Urban Outfitters at far less than retail prices.

3844 Belt Line Rd Addison

Your thoughts

What is your favorite thrift store in Dallas? Have you been to any of these? What tips do you have for bargain hunters?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so more people can join the discussion.