Operation Lone Star Celebrates 2-year Anniversary: Has It Been Worth The Cost?

Over $4 billion of taxpayer money has been spent on Operation Lone Star in the two years since its launch. Has it been worth the cost?

Two years ago, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star.

The operation has led to thousands of Texas National Guard troops and Department of Public Safety officers being sent to the southern border. Abbott has also bussed thousands of migrants caught illegally crossing into Texas to northern sanctuary cities, adding to the cost of the operation.

If the latest state House and Senate budgets proposed for 2024-25 are approved, over $4.6 billion will have been spent on Operation Lone Star.

Texas Gov. Abbott thinks the money has been well spent, posting a video to Twitter today.

"When President Biden abandoned our southern border two years ago, Texas stepped up. We launched #OperationLoneStar to respond to the crisis caused by Biden’s open border policies. Texas will continue to take historic action to protect our state AND our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott's former opponent for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, believes the operation has been a complete failure.

“Ten thousand Guard members, $4 billion and it's been a complete failure," Beto O'Rourke

This week, David Johnson, a policy and research organizer with Grassroots Leadership , outlined what the money could have been better spent on.

He stated the sum of $4 billion could mean "roughly $3.9 million for every school district in Texas, or half a million for each school, or $12,000 for every public school teacher, or more than $15 million for mental health services in every county, or something like $150,000 for every unhoused person in the state."

Do you believe Operation Lone Star has been worth the $4 billion in costs? Do you think it is necessary? Would you like to see President Biden do more to secure the southern border? What else needs to be done?

