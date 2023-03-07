Illinois Retail Takes Another Hit as Electronics Retailer Closes Store

The retail apocalypse continues in Illinois, with another major retail chain closing stores.

The retail industry continues to suffer in the United States as more national chains announce store closures. Over the last month, several national retailers, including Walmart and Macy's, have announced multiple store closures, with major chains combining to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023.

Illinois has been badly affected, with Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, and Tuesday Morning stores listed to close soon.

Now electronics retailer Best Buy has joined the list of companies closing stores in Illinois.

Last week Best Buy reported that fourth-quarter earnings had dropped 10% year over year, mainly due to consumers still feeling economic and inflationary pressures.

CEO Corie Barry said Best Buy's plans include closing 20 to 30 large-format stores. Of even more concern is the fact the company’s headcount declined by about people or 20% over the last three years.

"Over the past three years, our overall headcount has declined by approximately 25,000 people, or 20%, as we adapted to the shift in customer shopping behavior and in the effort to drive more flexibility." Best Buy CEO Corie Barry

One location in the Chicago area has already closed, shutting its doors on March 4. The store was located at 1561 S. Randall Road, Algonquin.

“The decision to close a store is never an easy one, and we are so grateful for our Algonquin-area customers who have shopped with us over the years. Customers can continue to shop with us at our nearby Crystal Lake location.” Best Buy statement

