Local Support: Nashville Foundation Donates $23 Million to Help Those in Need. Find Out How to Apply

The generosity of a Nashville couple has benefited communities across Tennessee. Find out how local organizations can apply for a grant.

Photo by Adobe

Dan Maddox was a well-known Nashville businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who built a vast fortune in auto financing, oil wells, and real estate.

Tragically, in 1998 he and his wife Margaret died in a boating accident, leaving an estate valued at more than $100 million when they died.

The couple had long been a supporter of charitable, religious, scientific, literary, and educational causes, donating millions of dollars over the years, and so after a lengthy legal dispute over the estate, in 2009, the Dan and Margaret Maddox Fund was established in Nashville.

Let's take a look at the fund and how Nashville organizations can apply for grants.

The Nashville fund handing out millions to local organizations

Since 2009, the Maddox Fund has awarded over $23 million in grants to more than 150 organizations. According to the website GlassPockets, they have over $45,146,995 in assets.

The good news for locals is that the Dan and Margaret Maddox Fund only serves the 41 counties of Middle Tennessee, and all programs they support must operate within this geographic area.

They have three distinct areas of focus.

Education:

While Dan and Margaret graduated from high school, they couldn't afford college, so they wanted to help others obtain the opportunity they couldn't.

The Maddox Fund partners with education initiatives that advance student achievement. This includes kindergarten, college, afterschool, and summer learning programs.

Wildlife:

The fund also supports land preservation, water quality, wildlife habitat, and public policy advocacy programs. In addition, the fund aims "to connect marginalized children and youth with wildlife through hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities."

Youth:

Another way the fund supports youth in Nashville is by supporting programs that offer mentoring relationships and life-skills programs.

A list of all the Nashville and Middle Tennesee organizations they have granted money to can be found on their website. For eligibility information and how to apply, please visit this website.

