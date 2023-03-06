Another California Company Bids Farewell to the Golden State in Favor of Texas

Texas scores another big win as a national business relocates its headquarters to Dallas.

Photo by Adobe

In another massive coup for Texas, one of the largest homebuilders in the United States today announced it would move its corporate headquarters from California to Dallas, Texas.

Landsea Homes Corp is moving into 7,716 square feet of space on the 10th floor of 1717 E. McKinney St. in Dallas’ Uptown district.

In addition to the logistical advantages Dallas offers, we believe this relocation is beneficial from a number of standpoints, including a lower cost of living and access to a highly educated workforce, which are critical as we continue to build our corporate team...In addition to our overall coast-to-coast growth strategy, we are very focused on growing our homebuilding footprint in Texas, and this move demonstrates our strong commitment to the state." Landsea Homes Corp CEO John Ho

Landsea Homes is the 47th largest builder in the nation, with 1,640 closings and $936 million in gross revenue in 2021.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was one of the first people to celebrate the news.

Another company is moving its headquarters from California to Texas. Lower taxes & reasonable regulations make Texas #1 for business, while red tape & crushing taxes cause companies to flee California. Texas remains America’s economic engine. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

According to a Texas Economic Development & Tourism report, between 2015 and 2022, 271 companies moved their headquarters to Texas, bringing more than 6,420 new jobs to the state.

Your thoughts

Are you glad to see more businesses relocate to Texas? What other companies would you like to see move to Texas? Do you believe Texas offers more opportunities than California? Are you concerned about more out-of-staters moving to Texas?

