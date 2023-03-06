Empty Shelves and Closed Doors: More Retail Chains Shutting Down Locations in New York

Over 800 retail stores are being closed nationwide, and New York is one of the hardest states hit.
Is this officially a retail apocalypse?
Over the last few weeks, major national retailers have announced multiple store closures, combining to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023. The list now includes the following:
- Walmart
- Macy's
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Gap and Banana Republic
- JC Penney
- Party City
- Amazon
- Tuesday Morning
- Bath & Body Works
- Big Lots!
New York has been one of the worst states hit by retail store closures.
Please read below to find out which stores in New York will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures. This list has been updated with the latest developments.
Bed Bath & Beyond stores in New York closing in 2023
416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Twenty-six of these are in New York.
- Middletown: 470 Route 211 East, Suite 3
- Mt. Vernon: 500 East Sandford Blvd.
- New Hartford: 4805 Commercial Drive
- Kingston: 1187 Ulster Ave.
- Plattsburgh: 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100
- Farmingdale: 251 Airport Plaza Blvd.
- Ithaca: 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Suite 100
- Staten Island: 2795 Richmond Ave.
- Brooklyn: 459 Gateway Drive
- Brooklyn: 850 Third Avenue
- Elmsford: 251 East Main Street
- East Elmhurst: 72 15 25th Avenue
- Saratoga Springs: 3064 Route 50
- Poughkeepsie: 2020 South Road, Suite 3
- Bohemia: 5131 Sunrise Highway
- New Hyde Park: 1490 Union Turnpike
- DeWitt: 3409 Erie Blvd. East
- Amherst: 1583 Niagara Falls Blvd.
- New York: 1932 Broadway
- East Northport: 3083 Jericho Turnpike
- Newburgh: 1399 Route #300
- West Babylon: 825 West Montauk Highway
- Henrietta: 720 Jefferson Road
- New York: 97 Warren St
- Victor: 20 Square Dr.
- New York: 460 3rd Ave
Harmons is owned by Bed Bath & Beyond, and they are also closing stores, including fifteen in New York.
- Massapequa: 806 Hicksville Road
- Melville: 925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110
- New Rochelle: 77 Quaker Ridge Road
- Plainview: 1119 Old Country Road
- Hartsdale: 165-171 Central Park Avenue
- Yonkers: 2131 Central Park Avenue
- Mineola: 530 Jericho Turnpike
- Poughkeepsie: 2600 South Road
- Nanuet: 46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59
- Carle Place: Carle Place Commons 167 Old Country Road
- Commack: 8 Veterans Memorial Highway
- New York: 675 6th Avenue
- New York: 2171 Broadway
- Brooklyn: 850 Third Ave.
- Brooklyn: 245 Atlantic Ave.
BuyBabyBuy is also owned by Bed Bath & Beyond, and they are closing stores, including three in New York.
- Rochester: 790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300
- Port Chester: 441 Boston Post Road
- Brooklyn: 850 Third Ave.
Tuesday Morning stores in New York closing
The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including three in New York.
- 140 Pine Street, Hamburg Village Square, Hamburg
- 1601 Penfield Rd, Panorama Plaza, Rochester
- 773 Pulaski Road, Greenlawn Plaza, Greenlawn
JC Penney stores in New York closing
Department store giant JC Penney is closing two locations; unfortunately, one is in New York.
- Oswego Plaza, 140 NY-104 a, Oswego
Party City stores closing in New York
Party City, the leading party goods and Halloween specialty retailer by revenue in North America announced today that 22 of its stores would be closing, five of which are in New York.
- New York: 223 W 34th St.
- New York: 301 W 125th St.
- Bronx: Broadway Plaza, 171 W 230th St.
- Buffalo: Boulevard Consumer Square, 4090 Maple Rd.
- Irondequoit: Culver Ridge Plaza, 2255 E Ridge Rd.
Amazon GO stores in New York closing
Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, including two in New York.
- 110 Maiden Lane, New York
- 315 Park Ave South, New York
There have also been store closures announced by Macy's, Walmart, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in New York.
Clothing company Gap has also advised it would close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. So far, 276 stores have been closed, leaving up to 74 store closures still to be announced.
Bath & Body Work has also stated that 50 of their stores will close this year, though they have yet to advise which locations they are. Electronics retailer Best Buy has also said up to 30 locations will close this year.
Should any of these be listed in New York, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry, so please make sure to follow me to get the latest updates.
