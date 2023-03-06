Empty Shelves and Closed Doors: More Retail Chains Shutting Down Locations in New York

Over 800 retail stores are being closed nationwide, and New York is one of the hardest states hit.

Photo by Adobe

Is this officially a retail apocalypse?

Over the last few weeks, major national retailers have announced multiple store closures, combining to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023. The list now includes the following:

Walmart

Macy's

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Gap and Banana Republic

JC Penney

Party City

Amazon

Tuesday Morning

Bath & Body Works

Big Lots!

New York has been one of the worst states hit by retail store closures.

Please read below to find out which stores in New York will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures. This list has been updated with the latest developments.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in New York closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Twenty-six of these are in New York.

Middletown: 470 Route 211 East, Suite 3

Mt. Vernon: 500 East Sandford Blvd.

New Hartford: 4805 Commercial Drive

Kingston: 1187 Ulster Ave.

Plattsburgh: 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100

Farmingdale: 251 Airport Plaza Blvd.

Ithaca: 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Suite 100

Staten Island: 2795 Richmond Ave.

Brooklyn: 459 Gateway Drive

Brooklyn: 850 Third Avenue

Elmsford: 251 East Main Street

East Elmhurst: 72 15 25th Avenue

Saratoga Springs: 3064 Route 50

Poughkeepsie: 2020 South Road, Suite 3

Bohemia: 5131 Sunrise Highway

New Hyde Park: 1490 Union Turnpike

DeWitt: 3409 Erie Blvd. East

Amherst: 1583 Niagara Falls Blvd.

New York: 1932 Broadway

East Northport: 3083 Jericho Turnpike

Newburgh: 1399 Route #300

West Babylon: 825 West Montauk Highway

Henrietta: 720 Jefferson Road

New York: 97 Warren St

Victor: 20 Square Dr.

New York: 460 3rd Ave

Harmons is owned by Bed Bath & Beyond, and they are also closing stores, including fifteen in New York.

Massapequa: 806 Hicksville Road

Melville: 925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110

New Rochelle: 77 Quaker Ridge Road

Plainview: 1119 Old Country Road

Hartsdale: 165-171 Central Park Avenue

Yonkers: 2131 Central Park Avenue

Mineola: 530 Jericho Turnpike

Poughkeepsie: 2600 South Road

Nanuet: 46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59

Carle Place: Carle Place Commons 167 Old Country Road

Commack: 8 Veterans Memorial Highway

New York: 675 6th Avenue

New York: 2171 Broadway

Brooklyn: 850 Third Ave.

Brooklyn: 245 Atlantic Ave.

BuyBabyBuy is also owned by Bed Bath & Beyond, and they are closing stores, including three in New York.

Rochester: 790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300

Port Chester: 441 Boston Post Road

Brooklyn: 850 Third Ave.

Tuesday Morning stores in New York closing

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including three in New York.

140 Pine Street, Hamburg Village Square, Hamburg

1601 Penfield Rd, Panorama Plaza, Rochester

773 Pulaski Road, Greenlawn Plaza, Greenlawn

JC Penney stores in New York closing

Department store giant JC Penney is closing two locations; unfortunately, one is in New York.

Oswego Plaza, 140 NY-104 a, Oswego

Party City stores closing in New York

Party City, the leading party goods and Halloween specialty retailer by revenue in North America announced today that 22 of its stores would be closing, five of which are in New York.

New York: 223 W 34th St.

223 W 34th St. New York: 301 W 125th St.

301 W 125th St. Bronx: Broadway Plaza, 171 W 230th St.

Broadway Plaza, 171 W 230th St. Buffalo: Boulevard Consumer Square, 4090 Maple Rd.

Boulevard Consumer Square, 4090 Maple Rd. Irondequoit: Culver Ridge Plaza, 2255 E Ridge Rd.

Amazon GO stores in New York closing

Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, including two in New York.

110 Maiden Lane, New York

315 Park Ave South, New York

There have also been store closures announced by Macy's, Walmart, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in New York.

Clothing company Gap has also advised it would close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. So far, 276 stores have been closed, leaving up to 74 store closures still to be announced.

Bath & Body Work has also stated that 50 of their stores will close this year, though they have yet to advise which locations they are. Electronics retailer Best Buy has also said up to 30 locations will close this year.

Should any of these be listed in New York, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry, so please make sure to follow me to get the latest updates.

