Popular Supermarket in Brockton to Close Permanently

Another store is being closed in Massachusetts- this time, a popular supermarket in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Photo by Adobe

Unfortunately, another store is closing in Massachusetts- this time, a Stop & Shop supermarket in Brockton. The store located at 923 N Montello, Brockton, is set to permanently close, although no exact date has been given yet.

It is a blow to locals as Stop & Shop is a popular grocery store in the area, although there are nearby Stop & Shop stores in Stoughton, Abington, and Whitman.

"Stop & Shop has made the difficult decision not to renew the lease for our store located at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, Massachusetts, as the store was not meeting financial expectations. All associates will be given the opportunity to transfer to other Stop & Shop locations. Nearby Stop & Shop stores in Stoughton, Abington, and Whitman look forward to welcoming Brockton customers later this year."" Stop & Shop spokesperson

Stop & Shop was founded in 1914 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. It has 406 stores across the United States.

This is the latest hit in a wave of retail store closures across the state as national chains close stores, including Walmart, Amazon, and Macy's.

Recently Bed Bath & Beyond announced 12 of its stores across its business in Massachusetts will be closing. There could potentially be more big-name brands closing stores, with Best Buy, Gap, and Banana Republic set to announce store closures.

I will update readers with any new developments, so please be sure to follow me to keep abreast of the situation.

Your thoughts

Are you sad to see the Stop & Shop in Brockton close? Does this affect you? Will you continue to shop at one of their other locations? Do you believe the government should do more to support businesses so they can serve the local communities?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article on social media and with others so more people can join the discussion.