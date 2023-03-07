Popular Supermarket in Highland Park to Close Permanently

Another store is being closed in New Jersey- this time, a popular supermarket in Highland Park, New Jersey.

Photo by Adobe

Unfortunately, another store is closing in New Jersey, a Stop & Shop in Highland Park. The store located at 424 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, will close its doors permanently on Thursday, March 23,

It is a blow to locals as Stop & Shop is the largest grocery store in the borough.

Borough officials have been working hard to try and get another tenant on the site, stating, "over the past few months, the borough has invested a lot of time investigating options for what happens next at that site; this work has included consultations with the county, New Jersey officials, the landlord of the property, and other grocery chains."

Stop & Shop was founded in 1914 and has 406 stores across the United States.

"Stop & Shop conducts reviews of its business performance on a regular basis, and this store was identified as underperforming relative to financial expectation," Stop & Shop spokesperson

This is the latest hit in a wave of retail store closures across the state.

Recently Bed Bath & Beyond announced 50 of its stores across its business in New Jersey will be closing. Park City and Tuesday Morning also announced store closures in the state, and there could potentially be more stores closing, with Best Buy, Gap, and Banana Republic looking to cut costs.

