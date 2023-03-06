Empty Shelves and Closed Doors: National Retail Chains Shutting Down Even More Locations in California

Over 800 retail stores are being closed across the nation, and California is one of the hardest states hit

Photo by Adobe

Is this officially a retail apocalypse?

Over the last few weeks, major national retailers have announced multiple store closures, combining to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023. The list now includes the following:

Walmart

Macy's

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Gap and Banana Republic

JC Penney

Party City

Amazon

Tuesday Morning

Bath & Body Works

Big Lots!

California has been one of the worst states hit by retail store closures.

Please read below to find out which stores in California will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures. This list has been updated with the latest developments.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in California closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Thirty-five of these are in California.

Valencia: Valencia Marketplace, 25540 The Old Road

Chula Vista: 394 East H St.

San Jose: 5353 Almaden Expressway, Suite A-200

Buena Park: 8390 On The Mall #237

Santee: 9918 Mission Gorge Road

Redding: 1140 Hilltop Drive

La Habra: 1320 South Beach Blvd.

Lakewood: 75 Lakewood Center Mall

Larkspur: 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle

Palmdale: 39421 10th St. West

Antioch: 5719 Lone Tree Way

Sacramento: 3611 N. Freeway Blvd.

San Leandro: 15555 East 14th St., Suite 240

Burbank: 201 East Magnolia Blvd.

Marina: 117 General Stilwell Drive

Vallejo: 105 Plaza Drive, Suite 107

Palm Desert: 72459 Highway 111

Visalia: 3125 South Mooney Blvd.

Hawthorne: 14351 Hindry Avenue

Carlsbad: 1905 Calle Barcelona Suite 100

Upland: 1865 North Campus Avenue, Building #15

San Diego: 10537 4S Commons Drive, Suite 170

Culver City: 10822 Jefferson Blvd.

San Marcos: 165 S. Las Posas Rd.

Folsom: 2385 Iron Point Rd.

Glendora: 1405 East Gladstone Street

San Francisco: 555 9th Street

Yorba Linda: 23041 Savi Ranch Parkway

Santa Ana: 3900 South Bristol Street

San Luis Obispo: 317 Madonna Road

Elk Grove: 9145 W. Stockton Blvd.

Vacaville: 128 Browns Valley Parkway

Chico: 2101 Martin Luther King Parkway

Downey: Downey Landing Shopping Center

Beaumont: 1642 E. 2nd Street Marketplace

Harmons is owned by Bed Bath & Beyond, and they are also closing stores, including two in California.

Pasadena: 3609 E Foothill Blvd.

Los Angeles: 10561 West Pico Blvd.

Tuesday Morning stores in California closing in 2023

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including 31 in California.

1000 E Rte 66, Glendora East Shopping Center, Glendora, California

850 Herndon Ave, Trading Post, Clovis, California

11098 E Foothill Boulevard, Terra Vista Town Center, Rancho Cucamonga, California

1355 North McDowell Blvd, Redwood Gateway, Petaluma, California

9940 Alabama Street, Redlands Town Centre, Redlands, California

1635 Hilltop Drive, Hilltop - Redding Plaza, Redding, California

17126 Van Buren Blvd., Woodcrest Plaza, Riverside, California

17120 Magnolia Street, Fountain Valley, California

1772 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Plaza, San Diego, California

18040 Chatsworth Street, Granada Hills Town Center, Granada Hills, California

1824 Marron Road, North Country Plaza, Carlsbad, California

191 San Marin Drive, San Marin Plaza, Novato, California

3250 Dale Road, Vintage Faire, Modesto, California

2139 Foothill Boulevard, Village La Verne, La Verne, California

22950 Victory Blvd, Pride Center, Woodland Hills, California

23855 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, California

2450 Las Posas Road, Camarillo Village Square, Camarillo, California

2485 Notre Dame Boulevard, Skypark Plaza, Chico, California

3338 Governor Drive. UC Marketplace, San Diego, California

4242 Camino Del Rio North, Valley Del Rio Shopping Center, San Diego, California

44250 Town Center Way, Town Center Plaza, Palm Desert, California

4756 Telephone Road. Riviera Plaza, Ventura, California

898 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, California

7255 Greenback Lane, Regency Shopping Center, Citrus Heights, California

5432 Woodruff Avenue, Lakewood Marketplace, Lakewood, California

2721 Calloway Ave., Rosedale Village, Bakersfield, California

5771 Five Star Blvd, Fairway Commons, Roseville, California

685 East Bidwell Street, Folsom Faire, Folsom, California

8520 East Chapman Avenue, Santiago Hills Marketplace, Orange, California

901 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, California

2983 Jamacha Rd, Rancho San Diego Towne Center, El Cajon, California

Big Lots stores in California closing

The discount chain is closing seven stores, three of which are in California.

8525 Auburn Blvd, Citrus Heights

7991 Amador Valley Blvd, Dublin

2360-2390 N Tustin Ave, Ridgecrest

Macy's stores in California closing

Macy's plans to close four stores nationwide during the first quarter, including one in California.

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, Los Angeles

Amazon GO stores in California closing

Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, including four in California.

300 California Street, San Francisco

98 Post St, San Francisco

575 Market Street, San Francisco

3 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

There have also been store closures announced by JC Penney, Walmart, and Party City though none of the affected stores are in California.

Clothing company Gap has also advised it would close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. So far, 276 stores have been closed, leaving up to 74 store closures still to be announced.

Bath & Body Work has also stated that 50 of their stores will close this year, though they have yet to advise which locations they are. Electronics retailer Best Buy has also said up to 30 locations will close this year.

Should any of these be listed in California, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry, so please make sure to follow me to get the latest updates.

