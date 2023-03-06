Empty Shelves and Closed Doors: National Retail Chains Shutting Down Even More Locations in California

Over 800 retail stores are being closed across the nation, and California is one of the hardest states hit
Is this officially a retail apocalypse?
Over the last few weeks, major national retailers have announced multiple store closures, combining to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023. The list now includes the following:
- Walmart
- Macy's
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Gap and Banana Republic
- JC Penney
- Party City
- Amazon
- Tuesday Morning
- Bath & Body Works
- Big Lots!
California has been one of the worst states hit by retail store closures.
Please read below to find out which stores in California will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures. This list has been updated with the latest developments.
Bed Bath & Beyond stores in California closing in 2023
416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Thirty-five of these are in California.
- Valencia: Valencia Marketplace, 25540 The Old Road
- Chula Vista: 394 East H St.
- San Jose: 5353 Almaden Expressway, Suite A-200
- Buena Park: 8390 On The Mall #237
- Santee: 9918 Mission Gorge Road
- Redding: 1140 Hilltop Drive
- La Habra: 1320 South Beach Blvd.
- Lakewood: 75 Lakewood Center Mall
- Larkspur: 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle
- Palmdale: 39421 10th St. West
- Antioch: 5719 Lone Tree Way
- Sacramento: 3611 N. Freeway Blvd.
- San Leandro: 15555 East 14th St., Suite 240
- Burbank: 201 East Magnolia Blvd.
- Marina: 117 General Stilwell Drive
- Vallejo: 105 Plaza Drive, Suite 107
- Palm Desert: 72459 Highway 111
- Visalia: 3125 South Mooney Blvd.
- Hawthorne: 14351 Hindry Avenue
- Carlsbad: 1905 Calle Barcelona Suite 100
- Upland: 1865 North Campus Avenue, Building #15
- San Diego: 10537 4S Commons Drive, Suite 170
- Culver City: 10822 Jefferson Blvd.
- San Marcos: 165 S. Las Posas Rd.
- Folsom: 2385 Iron Point Rd.
- Glendora: 1405 East Gladstone Street
- San Francisco: 555 9th Street
- Yorba Linda: 23041 Savi Ranch Parkway
- Santa Ana: 3900 South Bristol Street
- San Luis Obispo: 317 Madonna Road
- Elk Grove: 9145 W. Stockton Blvd.
- Vacaville: 128 Browns Valley Parkway
- Chico: 2101 Martin Luther King Parkway
- Downey: Downey Landing Shopping Center
- Beaumont: 1642 E. 2nd Street Marketplace
Harmons is owned by Bed Bath & Beyond, and they are also closing stores, including two in California.
- Pasadena: 3609 E Foothill Blvd.
- Los Angeles: 10561 West Pico Blvd.
Tuesday Morning stores in California closing in 2023
The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including 31 in California.
- 1000 E Rte 66, Glendora East Shopping Center, Glendora, California
- 850 Herndon Ave, Trading Post, Clovis, California
- 11098 E Foothill Boulevard, Terra Vista Town Center, Rancho Cucamonga, California
- 1355 North McDowell Blvd, Redwood Gateway, Petaluma, California
- 9940 Alabama Street, Redlands Town Centre, Redlands, California
- 1635 Hilltop Drive, Hilltop - Redding Plaza, Redding, California
- 17126 Van Buren Blvd., Woodcrest Plaza, Riverside, California
- 17120 Magnolia Street, Fountain Valley, California
- 1772 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Plaza, San Diego, California
- 18040 Chatsworth Street, Granada Hills Town Center, Granada Hills, California
- 1824 Marron Road, North Country Plaza, Carlsbad, California
- 191 San Marin Drive, San Marin Plaza, Novato, California
- 3250 Dale Road, Vintage Faire, Modesto, California
- 2139 Foothill Boulevard, Village La Verne, La Verne, California
- 22950 Victory Blvd, Pride Center, Woodland Hills, California
- 23855 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, California
- 2450 Las Posas Road, Camarillo Village Square, Camarillo, California
- 2485 Notre Dame Boulevard, Skypark Plaza, Chico, California
- 3338 Governor Drive. UC Marketplace, San Diego, California
- 4242 Camino Del Rio North, Valley Del Rio Shopping Center, San Diego, California
- 44250 Town Center Way, Town Center Plaza, Palm Desert, California
- 4756 Telephone Road. Riviera Plaza, Ventura, California
- 898 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, California
- 7255 Greenback Lane, Regency Shopping Center, Citrus Heights, California
- 5432 Woodruff Avenue, Lakewood Marketplace, Lakewood, California
- 2721 Calloway Ave., Rosedale Village, Bakersfield, California
- 5771 Five Star Blvd, Fairway Commons, Roseville, California
- 685 East Bidwell Street, Folsom Faire, Folsom, California
- 8520 East Chapman Avenue, Santiago Hills Marketplace, Orange, California
- 901 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, California
- 2983 Jamacha Rd, Rancho San Diego Towne Center, El Cajon, California
Big Lots stores in California closing
The discount chain is closing seven stores, three of which are in California.
- 8525 Auburn Blvd, Citrus Heights
- 7991 Amador Valley Blvd, Dublin
- 2360-2390 N Tustin Ave, Ridgecrest
Macy's stores in California closing
Macy's plans to close four stores nationwide during the first quarter, including one in California.
- Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, Los Angeles
Amazon GO stores in California closing
Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, including four in California.
- 300 California Street, San Francisco
- 98 Post St, San Francisco
- 575 Market Street, San Francisco
- 3 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco
There have also been store closures announced by JC Penney, Walmart, and Party City though none of the affected stores are in California.
Clothing company Gap has also advised it would close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. So far, 276 stores have been closed, leaving up to 74 store closures still to be announced.
Bath & Body Work has also stated that 50 of their stores will close this year, though they have yet to advise which locations they are. Electronics retailer Best Buy has also said up to 30 locations will close this year.
Should any of these be listed in California, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry, so please make sure to follow me to get the latest updates.
Your thoughts
Do any of these store closures affect you? Do you believe the government should offer these businesses more financial support? Are you concerned about those people who will lose their jobs?
Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.
Comments / 310