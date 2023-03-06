Abbott Sparks Outrage with Proposal to Bar Undocumented Kids from Public Education

A proposed new bill would prohibit children not authorized to be in the country from attending public school.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been tough on migrants illegally crossing into Texas. He has appointed a Texas Border Czar, bussed migrants to northern states, and invested millions of taxpayer dollars into Operation Lone Star.

Now a controversial new bill is being reviewed that could prevent undocumented children from attending public schools unless the federal government pays. Texas Senator Drew Springer filed SB 923 , and the bill is now in the Senate Education Committee.

According to the Texas Observer, the bill, if passed, could have disastrous consequences.

"SB 923 would prohibit undocumented children from receiving state public education funds, withholding these funds from public schools. Districts would then have to call on the federal government to pay. The bill would deputize school districts to enforce immigration laws and empower them to decide what constitutes proof of nationality. School districts would then report children who do not meet such requirements to the state education agency. It’s a recipe for a host of discriminatory actions that would impact any minority child"

Critics of the bill are worried that it is the latest step in funding being cut to public schools in Texas.

Despite a record budget surplus, Texas has been reducing its share of contributions to public education for more than ten years. As a result, Texas is now in the bottom ten states in the nation in per-pupil funding.

