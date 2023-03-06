Tough Times Hit Phoenix-Based Grocery Chain, Leading to Closure of 11 Locations

The retail apocalypse has claimed another victim, with Phoenix based Sprouts Farmers Market set to close eleven stores.

Photo by Adobe

Sprouts Farmers Market is a Phoenix success story.

The Phoenix-based retailer, specializing in healthy natural and organic foods, has grown to have 386 stores across the United States, including 46 in Arizona. But unfortunately, it appears to be the latest victim in the ongoing 'retail apocalypse' affecting national chains.

Recently Walmart, Stop & Stop, Aldi, and Amazon Go announced they would be closing some of their grocery locations, and Sprouts has joined them.

This week Sprouts advised that eleven of its underperforming locations will be closing but are yet to announce which stores these would be, only that one would be closing this quarter and the remainder would shut in the next quarter. No further large-scale store closures are planned after these initial eleven.

They blamed poor location choice as the reason the stores would be closing.

"You won’t see direct replacements coming in those geographies going forward because they’re probably in the wrong place. As we’ve looked at the store portfolio, the strategy playing out really made us take a very hard look at those stores that are a little bit bigger. The lovely stores that were built by the previous team … and in certain locations, we picked the wrong locations.” CEO Jack Sinclair

However, it wasn't all bad news from Sprouts. The company also announced it would open 30 smaller stores across 2023.

