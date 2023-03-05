Houston's Most Expensive House Returns to the Market: Will It Finally Find a Buyer?

A Houston mansion which is the most expensive listing in the city, is back on the market for a third time. Will it finally sell?

Photo by Adobe

Do you have a spare $36 million? If so, you may want to check out Houston's most expensive listing.

The mansion located at 100 Carnarvon Drive in Houston has been listed twice before in recent years but has not sold- no doubt the owners are hoping it's a case of third lucky.

So what does a $36 million house look like? Let's take a look.

The property is 26,401 square feet and has eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, four half bathrooms, and over 2.5 acres of garden. Other features include an owner's wing, a media room, a Thai massage room, an elevator, and seven fireplaces.

The listing for the property makes it sound like a museum or even a wedding reception venue.

"Enter the pillared grand archway with historical architecture, swaths of marble, soaring ceilings, towering columns, artisanal millwork, and hand-painted details throughout. Enjoy lavish galas and peaceful escapes with ease in an array of salons, grand galleries, ballroom-like halls perfect for celebrations and milestone events. Estate includes a sprawling owner's wing with a terrace, spa bathroom, secondary suites, and guest apartments."

The property was listed in 2014 for a whopping $43 million but failed to sell. Then, four years later, it was back on the market with a substantial price drop- a bargain at only $30 million. Yet it still failed to sell.

Now it is once again listed for sale for $36 million.

If you are looking for a price comparison, last October, the property two doors down at 120 Carnavon sold for $21 million - a record for the single-most expensive single-family home sale in Houston history.

Time to get out the checkbook!

If you want to view photos of the property, you can check out the listing here.

Your thoughts

Do you believe any house in Houston is worth $36 million? Do you think the house will sell this time? What would your dream house in Houston consist of?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the discussion.