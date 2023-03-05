Texas Gov. Abbott Blames City Leaders for Walmart Stores Closing

With major retailers such as Walmart closing stores across the country, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott places the blame on cities' lack of action.

Photo by WikiCommons Images. Photo by Gage Skidmore. Edit By Joe Duncan

There have been articles written of late about the 'retail apocalypse" as major retail chains close stores across the United States. Over the last few weeks, major national retailers have announced multiple store closures, combining to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023.

This has been blamed on financial pressures and customers moving to online shopping, but Texas Gov. Greg Abbott believes there is another reason for forcing stores to close.

Today the Texas Governor posted on Twitter why he believes some stores are being permanently closed- and he blamed cities refusing to enforce the rule of law.

"All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close in late March. This is what happens when cities refuse to enforce the rule of law. It allows the mob to take over. Businesses can't operate in that environment, and people can't live in it." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

While Abbott blamed the closures on the city, Walmart said the closures were due to stores not meeting financial expectations.

“The decision to close these stores was made after a careful review of their overall performance. We consider many factors, including current and projected financial performance, location, population, customer needs, and the proximity of other nearby stores when making these difficult decisions. After we decide to move forward, our focus is on our associates and their transition, which is the case here." Walmart Spokesperson

Abbott's post quickly went viral on Twitter with hundreds of comments- many from people disagreeing with Abbott's reasoning and pointing to Walmart's official reason. Some people told him to focus on Texas, where many stores have announced closures over the last week.

Do you agree with Texas Gov. Abbott? Are cities not enforcing the law to blame for the hundreds of stores closing nationwide? Should Abbott step up to stop more retail stores in Texas from closing their doors?

