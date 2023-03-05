New York City, NY

Amazon Admits Retail Defeat: Two Stores in New York to Close

Ash Jurberg

Even Amazon isn't immune from the financial challenges facing the retail industry across the nation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbb1h_0l80Ln7400
Photo byWikiCommons Images

Retailers continue to be hit hard in the United States. Over the last month, several national retailers, including Walmart and Macy's, have announced multiple store closures, with major chains combining to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023.

Not even online giant Amazon is immune from these retail woes.

They have just announced they will permanently close eight of its high-tech Amazon Go convenience stores. The closings are the latest move by Amazon to wind back on some of its brick-and-mortar retail operations.

Two of the eight stores closing will be in New York City. The store closures would impact jobs across its grocery business, including employees that work on the tech and design of these stores. 

The two stores in New York City that are closing are the location at the cross-section of Maiden Lane and Pearl and the store on Park Ave South in New York City. Both will close on April 1.

Six other Amazon Go stores will remain open in New York City.

Like any physical retailer, we periodically assess our portfolio of stores and make optimization decisions along the way. In this case, we’ve decided to close a small number of Amazon Go stores in Seattle, New York City, and San Francisco" Amazon spokesperson Jessica Martin

The e-commerce giant has struggled in the bricks and mortar retail format. A year ago, it announced they were closing 68 brick-and-mortar stores, including all of its Amazon 4-star, Books, and Pop Up stores.

We're continuously refining our store formats to find the ones that will resonate with customers, will build our grocery brand and will allow us to scale meaningfully over time. As such, we periodically access our portfolio of stores and decided to exit certain stores with low growth potential." Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky

Please read this article for an updated list of current retail store closures in New York City. As more stores in the city close, I will update readers, so be sure to follow me to keep abreast of the latest developments.

Your thoughts

Are you concerned about the number of retail stores closing in New York City? Do you believe more should be done to assist retail businesses?

Please leave your thought in the comment section below and share this article with others so more people can join the discussion.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Retail# Work# Technology# Business# Money

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
69K followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Arizona State

Arizona Shoppers Beware: More Stores Set to Close Their Doors. Find the Full List Here

More retail chains have announced store closures, including an Arizona-based chain. Check to see the latest list of stores set to close in Arizona. Recent news indicates this from the retail industry has been negative, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will be closing in 2023, with more to come.

Read full story
16 comments
Texas State

Victory for Texas Gov. Abbott as Court Overturns Biden's Border Policies

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott proclaims a win for Texas as Biden's catch and release policy is overturned by a Federal Court. A United States federal judge has ruledthat the Biden Administration has violated federal law by releasing illegal immigrants en masse at our southern border.

Read full story
318 comments
Shelbyville, TN

The World's Longest Bar Set to Open in Tennessee

A world record-breaking 19-station, 525-foot-long bar will soon open in Tennessee. The Humble Baron, a restaurant, bar, and live music venue, will open in Shelbyville, Tennessee, on March 23 at the iconic Nearest Green Distillery, home of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey.

Read full story
3 comments
Oregon State

Walmart Eliminates Plastic and Paper Bags in All Oregon Stores

From April 18, none of the 45 Walmart stores in Oregon will provide plastic bags at checkout or pickup. Walmart shoppers better purchase a reusable bag before April 18, as the retail giant has announced plastic bags will soon be removed from their stores in Oregon. This is part of its plan to produce zero emissions across its global operations by 2040. In addition, Walmart announced an environmental initiative to "reinvent the plastic bag" in 2020.

Read full story
140 comments
Texas State

Elon Musk is Building His Own Town in Texas

Billionaire Elon Musk is building his own town in Texas called Snailbrook. Elon Musk wants to build his own town in Texas. As per a report in today's Wall Street Journal, Musk is "planning to build his own town on part of thousands of acres of newly purchased pasture and farmland outside the Texas capital, according to deeds and other land records."

Read full story
Chicago, IL

NBA Stars Team Up to Bring Popular Burger Restaurant to Chicago

Three NBA stars are opening the first Fatburger restaurant in Chicago. Popular burger chain Fatburger will soon be opening in Chicago, Illinois, and a trio of NBA stars is part of the ownership team.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington State

Walmart Eliminates Plastic and Paper Bags in All Washington Stores

From April 18, none of the 66 Walmart stores in Washington will provide plastic bags at checkout or pickup. Walmart shoppers better purchase a reusable bag before April 18, as the retail giant has announced plastic bags will soon be removed from their stores in Washington. This is part of its plan to produce zero emissions across its global operations by 2040.

Read full story
7 comments
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Woman Achieves Record-Breaking Feat as World's Oldest Author

108-Year-Old Viola Ford Fletcher makes history as the oldest woman in the world to publish her memoir. "I have lived through the massacre every day. Our country may forget this history, but I cannot." Viola Ford Fletcher.

Read full story
College Station, TX

Texas Couple Donates $20 million to Support Animal Health and Research

Two Texas A&M alumni gift $20 million to construct a state-of-the-art Small Animal Teaching & Research Hospital. Passionate animal lovers Linda and Dennis Clark have pledged a "$20 million lead gift through the Texas A&M Foundation to support the construction of a new Next-Generation Small Animal Teaching & Research Hospital at Texas A&M University."

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg and Wife to Invest $250 Million in Biomedical Research in Chicago

Chicago's Biomedical Research Landscape Set for Transformation with Zuckerberg Investment. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) announced the launch of a new biomedical research hub in Chicago, Illinois, that "will bring together leading scientific and technology institutions with the goal of solving grand scientific challenges on a 10- to 15-year time horizon."

Read full story
Round Top, TX

The Largest Antique Show in the US is Happening in Texas This Month

Over two weeks, people flock to this small Texas town from across the United States. It's a treasure hunt and a festival of epic proportions. If you are into antiques and hunting down bargains, you must attend the world-famous Antiques Show starting this month.

Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Popular Taco Restaurant to Open Third Location in Nashville

Velvet Taco is bringing its eclectic, chef-driven menu to a third location in Nashville. Great news for taco lovers in Nashville with the announcement from popular taco restaurant Velvet Taco that they will open a third location in Nashville.

Read full story
Texas State

Another One Bites the Dust: California Loses Yet Another Company This Week to Texas

For the second time this week, a Californian company has decided to move to Texas. The wins keep coming for Texas, and again at the expense of arch-rival California. On Monday, I wrote about Landsea Home Corps, one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, announcing it would move its corporate headquarters from California to Dallas, Texas.

Read full story
274 comments
Maryland State

Maryland's Full Retail Closure Roundup. Is Your Favorite Store on the List?

More stores are closing across the United States. Check to see the latest list of stores set to close in Maryland. Recent news indicates this, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will be closing in 2023, with more to come.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Get a Free Frozen Treat at These Orlando Stores

Popular frozen treat chain kicks off spring with a giveaway everyone in the Orlando area can enjoy. To celebrate the start of spring, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is once again running their annual First Day of Spring celebration, where all guests will enjoy a FREE Italian Ice giveaway. It is the 31st year the promotion is running and will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, across all locations in the Orlando area.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Start the Spring Season off Right with Free Italian Ice - One Day Offer in Miami

Popular frozen treat chain kicks off spring with a giveaway everyone in Miami, Florida, can enjoy. To celebrate the start of spring, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is again running their annual First Day of Spring celebration, where all guests will enjoy a FREE Italian Ice giveaway. It is the 31st year the promotion is running and will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, across all locations in Miami.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Get Ready for Spring with a Refreshing Treat - Free Italian Ice for All!

Popular frozen treat chain kicks off spring with a giveaway everyone in the Dallas Fort Worth area can enjoy. To celebrate the start of spring, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is once again running their annual First Day of Spring celebration, where all guests will enjoy a FREE Italian Ice giveaway. It is the 31st year the promotion is running and will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

Mesa Welcomes Popular Burger Joint With Free Food Giveaways

Award-winning burger restaurant set to open a new location in Mesa, Arizona, and is celebrating the opening with giveaways and prizes. Great news for burgers lovers in Mesa, Arizona, with the announcement that The Habit Burger Grill will open their newest restaurant in Mesa, Arizona, next week. It will be the chain's 20th restaurant in Arizona.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Get More Bang for Your Buck: 5 Must-Visit Thrift Stores in Houston

With their eclectic mix of pre-loved items, thrift stores can offer hidden gems waiting to be discovered. From vintage band t-shirts to designer handbags, thrift stores offer a treasure trove of possibilities - and a shopping experience like no other, so let's take a look at five thrift stores in Houston that are worth checking out.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Wins Best Big Airport in North America for 2023. Do You Agree?

DFW International Airport has been named North America’s best large airport by the industry trade group Airports Council International. Industry trade group Airports Council International named Dallas Fort Worth airport the best big airport in the United States in 2022.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy