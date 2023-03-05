Amazon Admits Retail Defeat: Two Stores in New York to Close

Even Amazon isn't immune from the financial challenges facing the retail industry across the nation

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Retailers continue to be hit hard in the United States. Over the last month, several national retailers, including Walmart and Macy's, have announced multiple store closures, with major chains combining to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023.

Not even online giant Amazon is immune from these retail woes.

They have just announced they will permanently close eight of its high-tech Amazon Go convenience stores. The closings are the latest move by Amazon to wind back on some of its brick-and-mortar retail operations.

Two of the eight stores closing will be in New York City. The store closures would impact jobs across its grocery business, including employees that work on the tech and design of these stores.

The two stores in New York City that are closing are the location at the cross-section of Maiden Lane and Pearl and the store on Park Ave South in New York City. Both will close on April 1.

Six other Amazon Go stores will remain open in New York City.

“Like any physical retailer, we periodically assess our portfolio of stores and make optimization decisions along the way. In this case, we’ve decided to close a small number of Amazon Go stores in Seattle, New York City, and San Francisco" Amazon spokesperson Jessica Martin

The e-commerce giant has struggled in the bricks and mortar retail format. A year ago, it announced they were closing 68 brick-and-mortar stores, including all of its Amazon 4-star, Books, and Pop Up stores.

“We're continuously refining our store formats to find the ones that will resonate with customers, will build our grocery brand and will allow us to scale meaningfully over time. As such, we periodically access our portfolio of stores and decided to exit certain stores with low growth potential." Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky

