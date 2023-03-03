Empty Shelves and Closed Doors: National Retail Chains Shutting Down Locations in Mississippi

Two major retailers have announced stores closing in Mississippi, with potentially more to come.

Multiple store closures are rocking the retail industry in Mississippi as retailers continue to be hit hard in the United States.

Over the last month, several national retailers, including Walmart and Macy's, have announced multiple store closures, with major chains combining to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023.

Please read below to find out which stores in Mississippi will be closing.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mississippi closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Two of these are in Mississippi.

Hattiesburg: 6143 US Hwy 98

Tupelo: The Shoppes at Barnes

Tuesday Morning stores in Mississippi closing in 2023

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including two in Mississippi.

Tupelo: Big Oaks Crossing, 3885 N. Gloster St.

Sourthaven: South Lake Centre, 195 Goodman Rd. W.

There have also been store closures announced by Walmart, Macy's, JC Penney, Party City, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Mississippi.

Clothing company Gap has also advised it would close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. So far, 276 stores have been closed, leaving up to 74 store closures still to be announced.

Bath & Body Work has also stated that 50 of their stores will close this year, though they have yet to advise which locations they are.

Should any of these be listed in Mississippi, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry, so please make sure to follow me to get the latest updates.

Even the giant e-commerce retailer Amazon isn't immune to these physical store closures, announcing that it is closing several Fresh groceries and Go convenience stores.

