Texans Outraged as Republicans Propose Massive Tax Cuts For Straight Couples With Have Large Families

Controversial new bill would offer up to 100% property tax cut to "straight couples" with ten or more children

A post on Twitter has gone viral today with Texans outraged at a proposed tax cut.

Sawyer Hackett, a Democratic strategist, communications consultant, and Senior Advisor to Julian Castro, posted an excerpt from a recent bill proposed by Texan Republicans.

The bill would give a property tax cut of up to 100% to straight couples with ten children or more, prompting outrage from Hackett.

"Holy sh**. Texas republicans introduced a bill to give huge tax cuts to *straight* couples having children—with up to 100% cut in property taxes for TEN kids. The bill’s author said “Get married, stay married, and be fruitful and multiply.” This is Handmaid’s Tale s**t."

The post quickly went viral, amassing almost 4 million views in a day as Texans left their comments on the post, with most very against the proposal.

"What is the point of this? Do they not realize how much it would cost to educate 10 children in the public school system for 12 years? They should pay their fair share in taxes to fund the school system."

"Make no mistake.This is way to defund the public schools. 40 to 65 percent of property taxes go to local schools depending on where you live. Putting in more kids and reducing funding will expedite their failure."

Some people supported the bill and were in favor of it being passed.

"I love it! Great bill. Texas is helping promote healthy two parent homes, which reduces incarceration, gov dependency, increases the economic outlook for everyone involved, and addresses our declining population. Win, win, win, win!"

"What's the problem here? If you get married & then divorce, that's on you and your partner. IDK, maybe choose better partners to spend your life with and have kids with? Stop blaming everyone else or saying everything is Handmaid's Tale."

