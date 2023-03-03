National Retail Apocalypse Continues as Best Buy Announces 30 Store Closures

Photo by Adobe

The retail industry continues to suffer in the United States as more national chains announce store closures.

Over the last month, several national retailers, including Walmart and Macy's, have announced multiple store closures, with major chains combining to shut more than 800 retail stores in 2023.

Today electronics retailer Best Buy reported fourth-quarter earnings had dropped 10% year over year, largely due to consumers still feeling economic and inflationary pressures. In the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, Best Buy shut down seven stores.

But there are more store closures to come.

CEO Corie Barry said Best Buy's plans include closing 20 to 30 large-format stores. In better news, Barry advised Best Buy would look to open ten additional outlet stores.

Of even more concern is the fact the company’s headcount declined by about 25,000 people or 20% over the last three years.

"Over the past three years, our overall headcount has declined by approximately 25,000 people, or 20%, as we adapted to the shift in customer shopping behavior and in the effort to drive more flexibility." Best Buy CEO Corie Barry

As the list of Best Buy closures is announced, I will be sure to update readers, so please follow so you can receive the latest updates.

Your thoughts

Are you concerned about the number of retail stores closing across the United States? Do you think reduced competition will lead to even higher prices? Are you concerned about the number of jobs lost? Do you believe the Federal Government should be doing more to financially assist struggling retailers?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article with others so more people can join the discussion.